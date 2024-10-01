TradingBlock Unveils Executing Broker-Neutral Platform for Professional Traders, Active Traders and Asset Managers

Traders can now design a custom execution environment while reducing the limitations of being tied to a single executing broker platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingBlock, a provider of custom trading technology solutions for institutions, individuals and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), today unveiled it has added an executing broker-neutral platform for professional traders, active traders and asset managers.

The executing broker-neutral platform allows traders to design a custom execution environment around their unique strategy while reducing the limitations of being tied to a single platform, single executing broker and limited set of order routing algorithms.

"The launch of the executing broker-neutral platform signals yet another way TradingBlock is committed to being made for the way you trade," said TradingBlock Institutional Trading Manager Gino Stella. "It not only gives traders access to their choice of executing brokers and order routing algorithms but also provides built-in order routing redundancy when they need it and offers access to custom reporting to meet varied portfolio reporting requirements."

With this platform, TradingBlock is delivering unparalleled flexibility and control to its clients, helping them optimize their trading environments without being locked into specific systems. Traders now have a choice of professional trading software as well as access to multiple executing brokers and diverse order routing algorithms. Built-in order routing redundancy, which provides added security, ensures uninterrupted operations, while tailored pricing offers the benefit of personalized pricing schedules, rebates and transparent pass-through costs.

The launch of the executing broker-neutral platform comes as TradingBlock offers mini-prime brokerage services for smaller funds, giving them access to sophisticated prime brokerage solutions usually reserved for larger institutions. This includes security lending, short selling and capital-efficient clearing solutions — without passing high costs to the client.

With access to multiple third-party brokers and trading platforms, those using TradingBlock can choose the best execution strategy that suits their specific goals, ensuring flexibility and transparency in every trade.

About TradingBlock

TradingBlock is a comprehensive trading technology platform and prime brokerage solutions provider launched in 2003 and headquartered in Chicago. Made for the way you trade, TradingBlock offers highly customizable trading tools across three lines of business serving small institutions, hedge funds and asset managers, sophisticated individual traders and independent RIA firms. When it comes to building, implementing and supporting custom trading technology, TradingBlock provides customers with a top-tier development team that can meet their unique and evolving demands. TradingBlock is a member of FINRA, SIPC and NFA. For more information, visit tradingblock.com.

