My IPO Joins Nant Global Finance, Expanding Its Mission to Democratize Access to Public Offerings

My IPO customers see continuity today—and new possibilities for innovation, access, and efficiency tomorrow

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My IPO, the investor access platform operated by AOS, Inc. dba TradingBlock, today announced that it is excited to become part of Nant Global Finance, Inc. ("NANT"), a newly formed, fully integrated, blockchain-enabled capital markets platform, subject to final FINRA approvals.

Built to remove long-standing barriers to IPOs and other offerings, My IPO is a disruptive, investor-centric platform connected to a clearing firm, giving investors the ability to trade shares immediately once public trading begins—cutting delays, reducing friction, and providing faster access to the market when it matters most. The platform also supports retirement accounts and democratizes access to IPOs historically limited to institutions or high-net-worth investors.

Continuity for Customers, Opportunity for Innovation

Nothing changes for My IPO customers today. The platform, user experience, and commitment to investor protection and regulatory compliance remain fully in place.

At the same time, joining NANT gives My IPO access to a broader, fully integrated capital markets ecosystem—combining regulated broker-dealers, transfer agents, exchanges, and blockchain-enabled settlement infrastructure. This foundation creates opportunities to enhance transparency, efficiency, and access across the full lifecycle of a public offering.

Through NANT, My IPO is positioned to:

Build on its mission to democratize access to IPOs and other offerings





Bring more IPOs and offerings to customers





Explore faster, more transparent settlement and recordkeeping technologies





Support a broader range of traditional and digital securities within existing regulatory frameworks





Scale innovation while maintaining strong investor protections

"My IPO was built to level the playing field and give everyday investors access to opportunities that were historically out of reach," said Joel Vanderhoof, President – Investment Banking, My IPO. "Joining NANT strengthens that mission by pairing our investor-first platform with a powerful, regulated market infrastructure designed for the future."

A Shared Vision for the Future of Public Markets

NANT is supported by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and by the Los Angeles Times as a strategic shareholders and marketing partner. NANT also brings a portfolio of blockchain intellectual property and a leadership team with decades of experience modernizing capital markets infrastructure.

"My IPO embodies exactly the kind of innovation we want at the core of the NANT platform—technology that expands access while operating squarely within U.S. securities laws," said Mark Elenowitz, CEO of Nant Global Finance, Inc. "Together, we have the opportunity to thoughtfully modernize how offerings are accessed, issued, and ultimately owned."

Looking Ahead

As regulatory approvals are completed, My IPO will continue to evolve alongside NANT's broader initiative to modernize capital markets infrastructure. Customers can expect continuity today and the potential for meaningful enhancements over time—always guided by transparency, compliance, and investor-first principles.

About My IPO

My IPO is the online offering platform division of AOS, Inc., which does business as TradingBlock and My IPO. AOS, Inc. is a broker-dealer. Designed to democratize access to IPOs and other offerings, My IPO connects investors to a clearing firm, enabling immediate trading once public markets open—reducing delays and friction—while supporting retirement accounts and expanding access to offerings historically limited to institutions or high-net-worth investors. AOS, Inc dba My IPO is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit myipo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (ii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iii) loss of one or more key executives or brand ambassadors; and (iv) changes in legal or regulatory requirements in the markets in which we operate. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Complete acquisitions of AOS is pending FINRA approval (currently 24% owned; remaining 76% to be acquired following CMA approvals by FINRA). TradingBlock is a member of FINRA, SIPC and NFA (www.tradingblock.com) .

