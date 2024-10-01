Tradition Meets Technology With Ooni's New Karu 2 Pro Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

The latest cutting-edge addition to Ooni's Karu Line of multi-fuel pizza ovens is spacious, versatile, and loaded with innovative features

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ooni Pizza Ovens , the creator and leader of the home pizza oven market, is announcing the launch of the Ooni Karu 2 Pro Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven. The newest addition to Ooni's award-winning Karu range, the Karu 2 Pro blends traditional wood-fired cooking with cutting-edge technology, setting a new standard in outdoor culinary experiences.

Ooni Karu 2 Pro Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

Building on over a decade of engineering excellence, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro Pizza Oven offers a spacious and versatile cooking surface designed to accommodate everything from family-sized pizzas to whole roast chickens, tomahawk steaks, and deep dish pies. With a 17-inch cooking surface and multiple fuel options, this oven is the ultimate tool for food enthusiasts looking to explore a wide range of culinary creations.

The Karu 2 Pro's multi-fuel capabilities allow users to choose between wood or charcoal for that authentic smoky flavor or the convenience of gas with the optional Karu 2 Pro Gas Burner attachment (sold separately). The extra-large fuel tray ensures longer cooking times, making it easier than ever to maintain consistent heat throughout the oven.

"The Karu 2 Pro Pizza Oven is more than just an appliance; it's an invitation to explore the endless possibilities of outdoor cooking," said Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder and Co-CEO of Ooni. "When cutting-edge tech meets wood-fired cooking, we're offering true versatility, control, and convenience. This oven is for those truly passionate about outdoor cooking."

Say goodbye to guesswork with the Karu 2 Pro's integrated Ooni Connect™ Digital Temperature Hub. This innovative feature first debuted in Ooni's Koda 2 Max oven, allowing users to monitor the oven's temperature via a front-mounted display or directly on their smartphone through Bluetooth connectivity. The Ooni app not only sends an alert when the oven reaches the perfect temperature but also provides insights and tips to ensure perfect results every time. Additionally, the Karu 2 Pro comes equipped with a digital food probe, enabling precise temperature monitoring of meats and other dishes as they roast to perfection.

Aesthetics meet functionality with the Karu 2 Pro's extra-large glass door, which offers a clear view of all culinary masterpieces without the need to open the oven and lose heat. Thanks to Ooni's ClearView™ technology, the glass door resists soot and ash buildup, ensuring a clean and visually appealing cooking experience, cook after cook.

Engineered for year-round use, the Karu 2 Pro's powder-coated carbon steel shell is built to withstand the elements while retaining heat. This durability ensures that the Karu 2 Pro will be a centerpiece in any outdoor kitchen for years to come.

For more information about the Ooni Karu 2 Pro Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven visit www.ooni.com/products/ooni-karu-2-pro .

About Ooni

Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland in 2012, Ooni Pizza Ovens revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape and created a new category when they launched the world's first portable pizza oven. Known for bringing portable pizza ovens to backyards all over the world, Ooni is a trailblazing company that creates products to elevate the joy of being together.

Ooni's ovens give users the ability to cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds, ready to start cooking in 25 minutes or less and heating up to 950 ˚F — twice the temperature of a home oven and the searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan-style pizza. Beyond pizza, Ooni's ovens are capable of searing steaks to perfection, roasting vegetables and so much more.

In addition to offering award-winning ovens, Ooni has a comprehensive range of must-have accessories and carefully curated ingredients for pizza cooks, all available on ooni.com.

There is only one planet to make pizza on, and Ooni believes they have a responsibility to protect and restore it. Ooni's annual Impact Report gives a detailed summary of their key focus areas, the progress they've made, and lays out what's to come.

In 2022 Ooni became a Certified B Corp™. After undertaking a rigorous assessment and verification process, Ooni has joined a community of like-minded companies and leaders using business as a force for good.

To explore the full Ooni Pizza Ovens product range, visit ooni.com .

SOURCE Ooni Pizza Ovens