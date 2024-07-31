TRADITIONAL MEDICINALS ANNOUNCES NEW CEO, JOE STANZIANO

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Medicinals®, the leading botanical wellness company and Certified B Corp, today formally introduced Joe Stanziano as its new Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned executive in the CPG industry, Stanziano joins the Traditional Medicinals team after a 27-year career at The J.M. Smucker Company.

"As we enter our 50th anniversary year, the members of our Board of Directors are very pleased to welcome Joe Stanziano as the company's new CEO," said Drake Sadler, Traditional Medicinals Co-Founder and Chairman. "His spirit of innovation, strategic growth mindset, and dedication to transparency, accessibility, and authenticity in leadership align seamlessly with our purpose focused organization as we look towards the next 50 years at Traditional Medicinals."

After 50 years of serving consumers high-quality medicinal teas and lozenges, Traditional Medicinals offers more than 60 unique products, sources from more than 35 countries globally, is a California Benefit Corporation, and holds B Corp certification. As CEO, Stanziano will lead a strategic and intentional growth plan that both advances Traditional Medicinals' position as the leader in herbal wellness and elevates the company's purpose-driven mission to create a positive impact and to prioritize people, products, and the planet over profit.

"And as we welcome Joe to the Traditional Medicinals family, we also want to express immense gratitude for the contributions of former CEO Gary Gatton, who came out of retirement to support our mission and growth for the past few years," continued Sadler. "His dedication and leadership have been critical to our success, and we wish him all the best as he transitions towards retirement in the months ahead."

Throughout his tenured career at Smucker's, Stanziano saw the Fortune 500 company's revenue grow from $500 million to $10 billion, overseeing the largest business division. Having worked in various sectors including coffee, peanut butter, and consumer foods, Stanziano most recently served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Coffee Division for six years, including well-known brands like Smucker's, Dunkin', Jif, Pillsbury, and more. Stanziano led manufacturing, marketing, operations, research & development, and supply chain for several brands. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at Ocean Mist Farms fresh produce, and previously served on local nonprofit boards supporting his community.

"I'm honored to be joining the incredible team at Traditional Medicinals," said Stanziano. "I have been inspired by the products, people, and philosophy of this company, and am grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting its impressive legacy. I look forward to maintaining a culture of collaboration, building meaningful, long-term relationships, and leading with an authenticity that mirrors the core pillars of Traditional Medicinals."

Originally from Ohio, Stanziano and his family look forward to relocating to Northern California, soaking in the temperate weather, enjoying outdoor activities year-round, and serving local nonprofits. To learn more about Traditional Medicinals and the latest brand news, follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn or visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com.

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than sixty teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation, and California Green Certified Business, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online, and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com.

