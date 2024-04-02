TRADITIONAL MEDICINALS ANNOUNCES SHERYL O'LOUGHLIN AND CAITLIN LANDESBERG TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Medicinals®–a botanical wellness company rooted in herbal medicine, ethical sourcing, quality, and sustainability standards–proudly announces the strategic appointment of Sheryl O'Loughlin and Caitlin Landesberg to its Board of Directors. The appointments build upon the inclusion of Katie Huggins to the board last year, signifying Traditional Medicinals' commitment to diversity, innovation, and a forward-thinking approach. As Traditional Medicinals prepares to commemorate its 50th year, the organization is eager to celebrate the crucial role of women in shaping the brand's identity, and these appointments mark a significant step towards ensuring a sustainable, diverse, and flourishing future for the company.

"Landesberg and O'Loughlin embody the values that Traditional Medicinals holds dear," said Traditional Medicinals' Board Member, Stephen Hohenrieder. "We selected these outstanding new team members to join our board via a thoughtful, strategic process that leveraged the expertise of valued outside partners. Landesberg was selected through our collaboration with the Women on Boards Project, and she stood out for her leadership as an entrepreneur, commitment to sustainability, and passionate dedication to diversity. O'Loughlin was selected for her dedication to aligned values and her three decades of experience as a highly successful entrepreneur, CEO, and board member leading innovative consumer companies. We are grateful for the wealth of knowledge and experience that Landesberg and O'Loughlin will bring to Traditional Medicinals."

O'Loughlin, a current Board Member at Pet IQ Inc., Simple Mills Inc., S. Martinelli and Co., and One Step Closer, has an impressive track record as the former CEO and President of REBBL Inc., Co-Founder and CEO of Plum Inc., CEO and President of Clif Bar & Company, Co-Founder and Board Chairperson of Women on Boards, and Co-Founder of the JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion) Collaborative. Previous boards O'Loughlin served on include Zuke's pet treats, thinkThin nutrition bars, Gardein plant-based meats, Sugar Bowl Bakery, Sustainable Business Council and Women's Initiative.

"As a CEO and founder of purpose-driven companies, I have always held great admiration for Traditional Medicinals and its unwavering commitment to purpose–an ethos that deeply resonates with my personal values and professional journey," said O'Loughlin, Traditional Medicinals Board Member. "I am eager to support their vital role in creating a positive impact on both people and the planet, all while championing gender diversity and inclusive leadership."

Landesberg, Founding Partner of This Is Water, brings valuable experience as the former Founder and CEO of Sufferfest Beer Company, known for pioneering the Functional Beer category. She is a current board member of Partake Brewing, Marin Agricultural Land Trust, and OCHO Candy and an advisor of Bluebird Climate, Shimmy, and G's Hard Ginger Beer.

"I am thrilled to join the Traditional Medicinals' Board–a decision fueled by shared values, a commitment to sustainability, and a profound belief in the power of herbal wellness," said Landesberg, Traditional Medicinals Board Member. "As a B Corporation founder and a devoted Traditional Medicinals consumer, I trust in the brand's effectiveness, quality, and the dedicated team behind it. Traditional Medicinals is a beacon of positive change, and I am excited to play a role in its growth."

"As we embark on our 50th year, we brought O'Loughlin and Landesberg to Traditional Medicinals because their vast experience and strategic vision align seamlessly with our mission of connecting people with the power of plants," said Drake Sadler, Traditional Medicinals Co-Founder and Chairman. "As we welcome these two new members to our board, we also want to express immense gratitude for the contributions of retiring board members Dr. John Elstrott and Mark Retzloff. Their dedication and insights have been invaluable, and the company recognizes their significant impact on its growth and success."

Traditional Medicinals looks forward to the unique perspectives and expertise that O'Loughlin and Landesberg will bring to the company, ensuring continued growth, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to wellness and sustainability.

About Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than sixty teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation, and California Green Certified Business, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com.

SOURCE Traditional Medicinals