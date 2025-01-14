TRADITIONAL MEDICINALS® CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF BOTANICAL WELLNESS

Marking its golden anniversary, Traditional Medicinals is celebrating 50 years in bloom by honoring its legacy of positive impact that prioritizes people, plants, and our planet.

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Medicinals , the leading botanical wellness company, and Certified B Corporation, is celebrating its 50th anniversary, a milestone marking five decades of dedication to plant medicine, sustainability and innovation. Founded in 1974 by Drake Sadler and Rosemary Gladstar—visionaries inspired by the ancient wisdom of herbalism—Traditional Medicinals has grown from humble beginnings to a global force in the health and wellness industry, touching millions of lives with the healing power of plants. In the coming year, the organization will commemorate this milestone with various purpose-led programs and innovations that bring to life its commitment to quality, impact, and sustainability.

50 Years in Bloom

"From the beginning, we believed in placing people at the heart of everything we did, and the principle of 'right livelihood' – conducting business in a way that is ethical and causes us to act from compassion – became our guiding light," said Traditional Medicinals Co-Founder Drake Sadler. "Fifty years later, people remain at the core of our work. Whether it's the farmers and wild collectors of our herbs across the globe, our dedicated team members, or the individuals who turn to our products for wellness, every action we take is deeply connected to the lives we touch. Our commitment to the organization's purpose continues to shape us, guiding our decisions and fueling our passion for doing good in the world."

From its earliest days, Traditional Medicinals has been guided by a profound respect for nature's remedies, a mission to inspire connection to plant wisdom, and meaningful partnerships with farmers, wild collectors and suppliers worldwide. Known for iconic products like Throat Coat®, Smooth Move®, Mother's Milk®, and more than 60 teas, lozenges, and capsules, the company has earned a reputation for efficacy, quality, and environmental stewardship.

Over the years, Traditional Medicinals has solidified its leadership in the botanical wellness industry through numerous milestones. As the first U.S. manufacturer to market a range of organically grown herbal teas and the first globally to label products with FairWild® Certified ingredients, the company has consistently led in sustainability and ethical sourcing. Achieving B Corporation certification in 2010 and ensuring 100% Non-GMO Project Verification for its herbal tea products further reflects the company's commitment to quality and social responsibility. In the past decade alone, Traditional Medicinals and its foundation have invested over $20 million in communities worldwide, from the mountains of Eastern Europe to the arid senna fields of India. This dedication extends beyond sourcing, encompassing the well-being of local communities where our employees live and work.

To commemorate its anniversary, Traditional Medicinals is launching a year-long celebration by bringing together its purpose of inspiring active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and the planet while continuing to shape its future. The 50th anniversary campaign, "50 Years in Bloom", will include philanthropic programs, partnership collaborations, herbal wellness education, and community celebrations. Here's a sneak peek:

Access to Herbal Education: As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, Traditional Medicinals is proud to highlight Herbs for All, an initiative dedicated to increasing access to herbal wellness and education. The program includes the Planting Wellness workshop series, funded by the Traditional Medicinals Foundation, which partners with nonprofits to empower communities through hands-on learning about the benefits and uses of herbs. It also features the Plant Wisdom Collective, a free online video series designed to inspire and educate a growing community of herbal enthusiasts with engaging, easy-to-digest content. Rooted in the belief that everyone deserves access to the wisdom of plants, Herbs for All reflects the company's enduring commitment to fostering connection, education, and well-being through the transformative power of nature.

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, Traditional Medicinals is proud to highlight Herbs for All, an initiative dedicated to increasing access to herbal wellness and education. The program includes the Planting Wellness workshop series, funded by the Traditional Medicinals Foundation, which partners with nonprofits to empower communities through hands-on learning about the benefits and uses of herbs. It also features the Plant Wisdom Collective, a free online video series designed to inspire and educate a growing community of herbal enthusiasts with engaging, easy-to-digest content. Rooted in the belief that everyone deserves access to the wisdom of plants, Herbs for All reflects the company's enduring commitment to fostering connection, education, and well-being through the transformative power of nature. Fair for Life and A Bold Vision: Traditional Medicinals is committed to ethical sourcing, aiming for 80% of its herbal materials to be from fair-certified sources by 2030. The company is prioritizing consumer education on how fair standards, including environmental, social, and economic standards, benefit sourcing communities. In 2025, Traditional Medicinals will launch its first Fair for Life-certified products and partner with organizations to promote fair trade practices for a more sustainable and equitable herbal industry.

Traditional Medicinals is committed to ethical sourcing, aiming for 80% of its herbal materials to be from fair-certified sources by 2030. The company is prioritizing consumer education on how fair standards, including environmental, social, and economic standards, benefit sourcing communities. In 2025, Traditional Medicinals will launch its first Fair for Life-certified products and partner with organizations to promote fair trade practices for a more sustainable and equitable herbal industry. Product Innovation: The company will launch a unique mood-uplifting anniversary tea blend that captures the essence of the founding of the company and supports consumers in cultivating more joy in their lives. Additionally, the company aims to expand on the success of its Stress Ease® line introduced in late 2024, adding a new tea to the collection in 2025. These innovative offerings provide accessible and sustainable solutions to support occasional stress-relief featuring adaptogens, nervines, and other medicinal herbs while upholding Traditional Medicinals' commitment to quality, sustainability, and consumer well-being.

The company will launch a unique mood-uplifting anniversary tea blend that captures the essence of the founding of the company and supports consumers in cultivating more joy in their lives. Additionally, the company aims to expand on the success of its Stress Ease® line introduced in late 2024, adding a new tea to the collection in 2025. These innovative offerings provide accessible and sustainable solutions to support occasional stress-relief featuring adaptogens, nervines, and other medicinal herbs while upholding Traditional Medicinals' commitment to quality, sustainability, and consumer well-being. A Year of Gratitude Giveaways: Traditional Medicinals is hosting a series of exciting giveaways throughout the year. Fans and loyal tea drinkers can look forward to exclusive 50th-anniversary gift sets featuring retro packaging of some of the company's original formulas. Stay tuned for more details by following @tradmedicinals on Instagram and @traditionalmedicinals on TikTok.

Traditional Medicinals is hosting a series of exciting giveaways throughout the year. Fans and loyal tea drinkers can look forward to exclusive 50th-anniversary gift sets featuring retro packaging of some of the company's original formulas. Stay tuned for more details by following @tradmedicinals on Instagram and @traditionalmedicinals on TikTok. 50th Anniversary Website: Celebrate Traditional Medicinals by taking a nostalgic ride on its interactive website. As the company's founder did in his iconic Volkswagen bus, the website invites visitors on a journey through time. Explore the vibrant history of the company, from its humble beginnings to its commitment to ethical sourcing and community impact. Discover fascinating stories behind favorite teas, unlock exclusive downloadable content, and test herbal knowledge with a fun quiz. Buckle up and get ready for a delightful dose of herbal history and good vibes!

As it embarks on the next chapter, Traditional Medicinals remains at the forefront of the growing demand for plant-based wellness, driven by consumers' increasing desire for natural, effective remedies. From its humble beginnings to a global movement, Traditional Medicinals has come far in 50 years and invites consumers and wellness seekers to join them in shaping the next chapter of wellness and sustainability as the company continues to bloom.

About Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than sixty teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation, and California Green Certified Business, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online, and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com.

SOURCE Traditional Medicinals