TRADITIONAL MEDICINALS DEBUTS NEW LINE OF STRESS EASE® TEAS TO HELP AMERICANS COMBAT RISING STRESS LEVELS

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Medicinals , the leading organic botanical wellness company and Certified B Corporation, today announced the debut of its new line of Stress Ease® Teas . This new collection, featuring Focus, Immune, and Tension Relief, harnesses the power of adaptogens and nervines—medicinal herbs that help your body respond to occasional stress and support the nervous system—and other carefully selected herbs. These certified organic teas offer natural and effective solutions for those seeking balance and resilience in today's fast-paced world.

Traditional Medicinals developed this line of organic herbal teas to address the increasing demand for solutions to rising stress levels. A recent survey of 2,000 adults by Talker Research for Traditional Medicinals highlighted this need.

Looking at current stress levels, 41% of those surveyed are at their peak stress for the year so far.

Seven in 10 respondents agree that their overall outlook would be better if they were able to reduce their stress (71%).

Stress headaches are present three times a week and respondents recalled having brain fog just as often.

47% of respondents seek simple self-care strategies that fit into busy schedules. Top stress relief methods include music, entertainment, snacking, and tea consumption.

Just 37% of respondents think that trendy stress relief options are successful, while nearly half felt confident in more traditional methods like yoga, meditation, or a calming tea.

"We live in a time when responsibilities, worries, and other life events can leave us feeling tense, overwhelmed, lacking focus, and drained of energy," said Taryn Forrelli, chief science officer at Traditional Medicinals. "Plants have always supported us in managing stress; and with tea, we can share nature's medicine with more people in a way that is both convenient and sustainable. By harnessing the power of adaptogens and other high-quality herbs, our Stress Ease® line of herbalist-formulated teas help people build resilience and boost vitality, so they can thrive in the face of challenges."

Introducing the New Stress Ease® Line:

Stress Ease® Focus tea: For daily balanced energy, focus and stress support, this caffeine-free tea is a bright, minty blend featuring wild apple and adaptogens like ginseng and eleuthero for mental clarity and sustained energy.

Stress Ease® Immune tea: For daily immune system and stress support, this aromatic, warming blend with adaptogens like astragalus and reishi mushroom balances immune response and manages occasional stress.

Stress Ease® Tension Relief tea: For quick comfort and relief of stress, tension, and irritability, this herbal, minty-citrus blend features herbs like skullcap to support the nervous system.

"In today's world, Americans are grappling with unprecedented stress levels from various sources—financial pressures, health concerns, political uncertainty, and more. This makes simple stress management not just desirable, but essential," said Kristel Corson, chief marketing officer at Traditional Medicinals. "Whether it's enhancing mental focus, supporting immune function, or easing physical tension in the neck, shoulders, and body, our Stress Ease® line empowers individuals to take control of their well-being, one cup at a time, so they are ready for anything."

As part of Traditional Medicinals' ongoing commitment to sustainability, all three teas in the new Stress Ease® line are certified organic and adhere to our rigorous B Corp standards. These standards ensure accountability, verification, and transparency in our ethical practices, fair relationships with farmers and collectors, and environmental stewardship. Stress Ease® Focus represents the continued evolution of our dedication to ethical sourcing with its FairWild certification, supporting wild collectors and the planet's biodiversity.

Traditional Medicinals' new Stress Ease® teas are now available at select retailers nationwide and online at https://www.traditionalmedicinals.com/collections/stress-ease-teas .

About Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than sixty teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation, and California Green Certified Business, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online, and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com .

*These statements have been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

