Tradr ETFs Announces Leverage Increase for SARK, TSLQ and NVDS

Highly liquid inverse ETFs will boost short exposure to ARKK, Tesla and NVIDIA

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradr ETFs, a brand of ETFs tailored for sophisticated investors and professional traders, announced that it has filed to increase the leverage factors for three of its inverse ETFs. Pending SEC approval, the new leverage multiples are expected to take effect on or around July 15, 2024.

TICKER CURRENT FUND NAME NEW FUND NAME LEVERAGE

INCREASE TARGET

SECURITY SARK Tradr Short Innovation Daily ETF Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily

ETF -1X to -2X ARKK TSLQ Tradr TSLA Bear Daily ETF Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF -1X to -2X TSLA NVDS Tradr 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily

ETF Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF -1.25X to -1.5X NVDA

"The new targets address growing demand among traders for higher leverage multiples to amplify exposure to actively traded single stocks and ETFs," said Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs. "We see increased appetite among active traders, both self-directed and institutional, for strategies that can enhance expected returns especially on days when volatility spikes due to macro events or company specific news. As we are always looking to push the boundaries of what an ETF can do for investors, these leverage increases are just the tip of the iceberg for Tradr."

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged and inverse ETFs, please visit www.tradretfs.com.

About Tradr ETFs

Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs. For more information, visit www.tradretfs.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

The significant risks of leveraged and/or inverse ETFs include the risks of leverage, derivatives, and/or other complex investment strategies that they employ. These investments are designed for short-term or intraday trading for investors seeking daily leveraged investment results. Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged investment results; (c) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than one day and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than their benchmark over periods other than one day.

The Funds seek daily leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. The Funds pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

The Funds are not suitable for all investors and should be used only by knowledgeable investors, such as traders and active investors employing dynamic strategies, who intend to use them for short-term or intraday trading to seek daily leveraged investment results and who understand the consequences of seeking leveraged and inverse investment results, including the impact of compounding on Fund performance. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund is very different from most mutual funds and exchange traded funds. The Fund is not a complete investment program.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.tradretfs.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI000472

SOURCE AXS Investments