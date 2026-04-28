TRAEGER EXPANDS THE OUTDOOR COOKING EXPERIENCE WITH THE ALL-NEW IRONTOP

A Griddle Series Built on Traeger's Trusted Quality, Construction and Versatility for Its Growing Flat Top Grills

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger, Inc. ("Traeger") (NYSE: COOK), the inventor and category leader of wood‑pellet grilling, announced the launch of the Irontop Series, an all‑new griddle designed to deliver the performance, engineering, and quality that consumers expect from Traeger – now at a new price point designed to bring Traeger to more backyards. Building on the brand's momentum in outdoor cooking innovation, Irontop expands Traeger's griddle lineup following the successful debut of the award-winning Flatrock in 2023, continuing the company's commitment to transforming the way people cook outdoors.

Traeger Irontop Series

"Traeger's mission is about more than cooking; it's about creating memorable meals that bring more people together, in more backyards and around more tables," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills. "With Irontop, we're lowering the barrier to entry – not the bar – by infusing our innovations from Flatrock into a new class of griddles. It's about welcoming more people into the Traegerhood and expanding what's possible in their outdoor kitchens."

Expanding Outdoor Cooking for Everyone

Irontop now introduces a new entry point into outdoor griddling, strengthening Traeger's portfolio and furthering their mission of bringing people together to create a more flavorful world. As consumer demand for fast, flexible outdoor cooking continues to grow, Irontop meets the moment with rapid heat‑up times, precision control, even edge-to-edge heating across the entire cooktop, and durable construction that stands apart from mass‑market griddles. Whether it's weekday breakfasts, sizzling fajitas, or searing smash burgers for a crowd, Irontop gives cooks the confidence to take on any dish, any day.

Introducing the Irontop: Better Build for Superior Results

Any Dish, Every Meal

From flapjacks to fried rice to fajitas, Irontop unlocks a wide range of cooking styles that thrive on a high‑heat, flat‑top surface, making it one of the most versatile tools in the backyard.

Rust-Resistant Coating

A rust-resistant, food-safe griddle coating delivers lasting performance when maintained with simple seasoning and care.

Precision Temperature Control

Irontop delivers true edge‑to‑edge heat, ensuring consistent performance across the entire cooktop. Traeger pioneered this standard of heat consistency with the Flatrock, and Irontop carries that legacy forward at a more accessible price.

Quality You Can Count On

Engineered with the same commitment to craftsmanship behind Traeger's Flatrock, Irontop features durable construction and premium materials built to last, delivering reliability that outperforms typical entry‑level griddles.

Meals in Minutes

Irontop heats up fast, enabling quick, efficient cooking that fits real life whether it's morning, noon, or night.

Heat That Stays Put

Integrated wind guards keep heat exactly where it belongs – even in unpredictable weather – ensuring reliable performance year-round.

Irontop 2-Burner & Irontop 4-Burner - Available in two sizes to accommodate every cook and crowd size, including:

Irontop 2-Burner - Cooking Area: 504 sq in.; Price: $499

Irontop 4-Burner - Cooking Area: 648 sq in.; Price: $599

To explore the Irontop and the full Traeger lineup, visit Traeger.com or visit your local Traeger retailer for hands‑on demos, expert support, and in‑store assembly and delivery options.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. After 40 years, Traeger entered the griddle category, further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space by introducing innovative alternatives to griddle, sear, fry, steam, and more, all in one place. Their wood pellet grills are versatile and easy to use; empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of Traeger's platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, and accessories.

SOURCE Traeger Grills