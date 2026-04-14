Westwood Brings Traeger's Signature Wood‑Fired Flavor, Ease, and Versatility to a New Entry-Level Grill Engineered with Tech from Traeger's Most Advanced Models

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger, Inc. ("Traeger") (NYSE: COOK), the inventor and global leader of wood‑pellet grilling, announced the launch of the Westwood Series, an all-new grill lineup crafted for cooks ready to explore wood-fired cooking. The Westwood Series builds on the advanced engineering and flavor‑forward technology that Traeger has continued to refine across its top-of-the-line grills - now infused into a new grill designed for everyday cooking.

TRAEGER INTRODUCES THE ALL-NEW WESTWOOD SERIES: WHERE GREAT FLAVOR STARTS

"Traeger has always inspired people to gather, connect, and create unforgettable flavor," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills. "With the Westwood Series, we're advancing that legacy by bringing top‑of‑the‑line Traeger technology into a new entry‑level grill. Westwood is built with the same proven innovation that powers our premium models, giving cooks the confidence to deliver incredible meals from their very first cook."

Great Flavor Starts Here

The Westwood Series brings the unbeatable flavor of real hardwood to any dish, from grilled chicken to smoked ribs or baked pizza. Memorable meals are ready in three easy steps - just set the temp, load the grill, and let Traeger handle the rest.

Wood‑Fired Flavor, Made Easy

At the heart of the Westwood experience is Traeger's dedication to making it easy to achieve great meals right from the backyard. Automatic digital temperature control and smart design allow cooks to focus on the moment—not babysitting a grill. Westwood is also a great option for those looking to upgrade their grilling with features like WiFIRE® technology, which lets users monitor and control their grill directly from their phone via the Traeger App—whether they're inside prepping sides or hosting friends.

Versatility for Every Meal

With true grilling, smoking, and baking capabilities, Westwood fits seamlessly into everyday life—from quick weeknight dinners to slow‑smoked weekend cookouts. The result: one grill that unlocks endless meal possibilities and makes great flavor achievable for anyone.

Key Features of the Westwood Series:

Unmatched Flavor: Natural hardwood pellets and convection airflow work together to deliver richer wood‑fired flavor and consistent results.

Natural hardwood pellets and convection airflow work together to deliver richer wood‑fired flavor and consistent results. Easy to Use: Grill smarter, not harder. WiFIRE with Bluetooth compatibility lets users monitor and control their grill from the Traeger App for effortless, precise cooking.

Grill smarter, not harder. WiFIRE with Bluetooth compatibility lets users monitor and control their grill from the Traeger App for effortless, precise cooking. One Grill, Endless Possibilities: grill, smoke, bake, and beyond with the ultimate versatility to cook everything from BBQ classics to an epic Thanksgiving feast.

grill, smoke, bake, and beyond with the ultimate versatility to cook everything from BBQ classics to an epic Thanksgiving feast. Generous Cooking Space: A spacious dual‑tier grilling area offers the space to cook multiple dishes—from proteins to desserts—so you can feed a crowd.

A spacious dual‑tier grilling area offers the space to cook multiple dishes—from proteins to desserts—so you can feed a crowd. Space to Prep & Serve: Integrated shelves and storage create a streamlined workspace that keeps tools, ingredients, and pellets within easy reach.

Integrated shelves and storage create a streamlined workspace that keeps tools, ingredients, and pellets within easy reach. Endless Customization: The P.A.L. and ModiFIRE systems allow interchangeable surfaces and attachments for simple, highly versatile grill customization.

Westwood & Westwood XL - The new entry-level wood-pellet grills are available in two sizes to accommodate every cook and crowd size, including:

Westwood - Cooking Area: 653 sq. in.; Price: $699

Westwood XL - Cooking Area: 823 sq. in.; Price: $799

The Westwood Series is available now online and in-store through Traeger retailers. To explore product details, compare models, or find a retailer near you, visit www.traeger.com/westwood.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. After 40 years, Traeger entered the griddle category, further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space by introducing innovative alternatives to griddle, sear, fry, steam, sauté, and more, all in one place. Their wood pellet grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of Traeger's platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, and accessories.

SOURCE Traeger Grills