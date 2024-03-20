Wood-Pellet Grill Innovators and Official Bat of Major League Baseball Bring

America's Pastime To Backyard Barbequing With Unmatched Maple Hardwood Flavor

SALT LAKE CITY, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger, Inc. , the pioneers of wood-pellet grills, proudly announce a partnership with Louisville Slugger, the official bat of Major League Baseball®, to launch limited-edition Traeger® Louisville Slugger Pellets. This partnership merges two beloved American pastimes, the storied history of baseball and the enjoyment of wood-fire grilling, crafting a distinctive and flavorful experience that fosters a sense of togetherness for both barbecue enthusiasts and baseball fans.

TRAEGER GRILLS AND LOUISVILLE SLUGGER HIT HOME RUN WITH LIMITED-EDITION WOOD PELLET COLLABORATION

For more than a century, Hall of Fame baseball players have trusted and swung Louisville Slugger baseball bats, creating some of the most memorable moments on the diamond that have echoed through generations. Now, Traeger and Louisville Slugger invite baseball fans, BBQ enthusiasts, chefs and weekend warriors to bring that same legacy to the backyard BBQ with Traeger® Louisville Slugger Pellets.

Traeger's limited-edition maple pellets are crafted from the same hardwood used to make Louisville Slugger's iconic bats, offering a sweet smoke flavor that pays homage to the game's history. Whether hosting a backyard barbecue or tailgating with friends at the ballpark, Traeger® Louisville Slugger Pellets promise to elevate any grilling game making them the MVP of any gathering.

"Wood isn't just the fuel, it's the secret ingredient. Traeger has dedicated over 30 years to perfecting the art of hardwood pellets. We're bringing the same maple wood professional baseball players utilize at the plate to the plates in backyard cookouts," said Jeremy Andrus, Traeger Grills CEO. "Partnering with Louisville Slugger, a brand ingrained in the fabric of baseball for over a hundred years, was a natural fit, and we're thrilled to bring this unique product to the Traegerhood."

The wood used in Traeger® Louisville Slugger Pellets is sourced from maple wood found in the forests of New York and Pennsylvania, known for their ideal tree growing climate perfect for constructing baseball bats. Through this collaboration, Traeger taps into the byproduct of the bat manufacturing by repurposing leftover wood and transforming it into wood pellets for the enjoyment of Traeger users. This partnership not only breathes new life into discarded materials, but also celebrates the shared values of barbecue and baseball. By uniting these two pillars of American culture, Traeger and Louisville Slugger honor traditions that have brought people together for decades.

"Louisville Slugger has a storied history in baseball, and Traeger Grills shares our commitment to quality and tradition," says Jennette Rauch, senior director of global marketing at Louisville Slugger. "Our maple hardwood, trusted by baseball legends, now adds a distinctive flavor to Traeger's premium pellets. It's a winning combination that brings the spirit of the game to every backyard barbecue."

The Traeger Louisville Slugger Pellets are versatile and complement a variety of dishes, including beef, pork, chicken, lamb, vegetables, and even baked goods. Utilizing the same wood as Louisville Slugger's prestigious bats, these wood pellets are set to become a must-have for grill masters and baseball enthusiasts alike.

Priced at $27.99, the limited-edition Louisville Slugger Pellets are the perfect way to infuse your barbeque with the essence of America's favorite pastime. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this historic collaboration, which is now available at key retailers and www.Traeger.com .

To learn more about Traeger Grills, please visit www.Traeger.com or follow them on YouTube , Facebook , X , and Instagram . To learn more about Louisville Slugger, please visit www.slugger.com or follow them on YouTube , Facebook , X , and Instagram

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. After 35 years, Traeger entered the griddle category further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space by introducing innovative alternatives to griddle, sear, fry, steam, sauté and more, all in one place. The grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of Traeger's platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, and accessories.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE SLUGGER®

Louisville Slugger is part of Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. Wilson brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, American Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. Wilson is part of Amer Sports Group, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

In Baseball, Wilson manufactures high-performance gloves, bats, uniforms, apparel, protective gear, accessories, and player-development equipment through its Wilson®, DeMarini®, EvoShield®, Louisville Slugger® and ATEC® brands.

SOURCE Traeger Grills