Traeger Grills Hires Todd Smith as Chief Marketing Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger Grills, inventor of the wood pellet grill, announced today that Todd Smith has joined the company as its chief marketing officer. Smith brings world-class experience in brand building and storytelling, which he will use to further elevate Traeger's lifestyle brand and community.

A savvy industry veteran with proven expertise in every element of product marketing and brand strategy, Smith joins Traeger following nearly seven years as the CMO for EXOS, a human performance company, during which the brand grew revenues over 5x. At EXOS, Smith headed up the company's marketing and growth initiatives, including finding new audiences as a lifestyle brand and creating campaigns that shared the company's story through content, social media and integrated communications.

Prior to EXOS, Smith held several key marketing positions at The Coca-Cola Company, including group brand director for glacéau vitaminwater. He also worked in account management for CoolSavings and as a management consultant with Arthur Anderson. Smith holds a bachelor of science degree from Miami University and an MBA from The University of North Carolina.

"Todd's experience speaks for itself; he has a natural ability for building incredible brands," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO at Traeger Grills. "However, we're most excited to bring in Todd for his dedication to culture and leadership. The people at Traeger are what have made the brand what it is today. Todd's ability to build and lead great teams to do innovative things will help strengthen what it means to be part of Traeger Nation."

As Traeger's new marketing chief, Smith will further strengthen and elevate Traeger's well-loved brand and engage with the passionate community of Traeger users, who have come to expect only the best from the brand. As Traeger continues to increase its prominence and foothold in the grilling and outdoor cooking industry, Smith will also lead the next chapter of brand expansion efforts on a global scale, bringing the message of delicious, wood-fired food to a worldwide audience.

"With Traeger Grills, I am stepping into an opportunity that any marketer would envy: the chance to continue building an amazing brand with a passionate community of hardcore fans," said Smith. "I am excited to share great stories about the unbeatable Traeger experience with our audience while we continue to find new people who will fall in love with our brand."

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has been revolutionizing BBQ grilling and outdoor cooking for over 30 years with one simple, all-encompassing cooking solution. Traeger pellet grills use 100% all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. As the inventor of the original and world's top selling wood-fired grill, Traeger utilizes wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ meals to perfection every time. Visit www.traegergrills.com for more information and to purchase Traeger grills and accessories.

