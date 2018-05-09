Traeger Grills to Host Annual 'Traeger Day' Celebration and Giveaway

As part of the celebration, select Traeger dealers around the country will host demonstrations in honor of Traeger Day where consumers can taste delicious wood-fired samples and learn about the latest Traeger products. Traeger is asking users to join the celebration and show what they're cooking on May 12 by sharing photos on social media using #TraegerDay. Posting with the hashtag also enters users into a giveaway where they can win a custom hopper magnet and a grand prize package including a Timberline 1300 and dinner cooked in their backyard by a Traeger pitmaster.

"Grilling is all about community, and Traeger knows how important that connection is," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills. "It's more than just cooking outdoors; it's making connections with those you care about most and cooking unbelievable, wood-fired food. The Traeger community is truly special and we can't wait to see how they come together and what they create."

Traeger invented the original wood pellet grill over 30 years ago, and has grown a loyal, worldwide community of fans since its founding. The company is hosting the day so that all users—no matter where they're from—can come together to cook, share and celebrate the Traeger lifestyle.

More information on Traeger Day and how to enter the giveaway can be found on Traeger's blog. Additional information about Traeger Grills, their products and upcoming shop classes can be found on the company website.

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has been revolutionizing BBQ grilling and outdoor cooking for 30 years with one simple, all-encompassing cooking solution. Traeger pellet grills use 100% all natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. As the inventor of the original and world's top selling wood-fired grill, Traeger utilizes wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ meals to perfection every time. Visit www.traegergrills.com for more information and to purchase Traeger grills and accessories.

