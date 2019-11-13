Traeger Wood Pellet Grills is now the World's First Smart Grill Integrated with Amazon Alexa

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger Grills, inventor of the wood pellet grill, today announced a new integration with Amazon Alexa. Select Traeger models now work with Alexa and Traeger's patented WiFIRE® technology to allow users voice control of their grill—making grilling even more convenient.

Traeger's integration with Alexa enables users to control select WiFIRE-enabled grills, using just their voice. For example, just say, "Alexa, set the temperature on the grill to 175 degrees," to adjust the grill to the desired temperature. Users can also utilize Alexa to check the status of their grill, check food temperatures, set timers, and shut down the grill once cooking is done. Additionally, for customers with a Timberline grill or the newly released Traeger Pellet Sensor Accessory , the all-new integration will allow them to monitor pellet levels from anywhere.

"Traeger is always looking to innovate the outdoor cooking experience," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills. "Combining two best-in-class products like Amazon Alexa and Traeger WiFIRE technology makes it even easier for everyone to produce outstanding, delicious results on their Traeger, time and time again."

Traeger's WiFIRE® technology gives users the freedom to grill on-the-go anytime, from anywhere. Plus, by integrating with Alexa, users can extend the benefits of WiFIRE® to include voice control of their Traeger Pro 575 and 780, Ironwood 650 and 885, and Timberline 850 and 1300 grills.

Traeger's full list of Alexa skills are available to Alexa-enabled device owners today. For a full list of utterances, visit www.traegergrills.com/smart-home .

For more information about Traeger Grills' complete product line, where to buy and to learn more about the wood-fired difference, visit www.traegergrills.com .

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has been revolutionizing BBQ grilling and outdoor cooking for over 30 years with one simple, all-encompassing cooking solution. Traeger pellet grills use 100% all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. As the inventor of the original and world's top selling wood-fired grill, Traeger utilizes wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ meals to perfection every time. Visit www.traegergrills.com for more information and to purchase Traeger grills and accessories.

