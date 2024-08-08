Trailblazing Allied Healthcare Workforce College Welcomes Top Houston CPR and First Aid Training and Certification Provider

Health Street joins the College of Health Care Professions, expanding access to lifesaving medical education in the Houston Region

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest allied health care training provider across Texas with nine campuses, today announced the acquisition of Health Street, a leading provider of American Heart Association CPR training, certification, and first aid skills in Houston. Health Street helps more than 6,000 individuals every year to develop in-demand critical life saving medical skills. In addition to its current range of program offerings, CHCP will now offer best-in class lifesaving education to a variety of regional employer partners to train individuals to respond effectively during emergencies.

According to the American Red Cross, performing CPR and first aid can double or triple the chance of survival for the half a million cardiac arrests annually, according to the American Red Cross . Yet, despite its life saving potential, only 18% of adults in the United States are up-to-date on their CPR and first aid training. Given the increased recognition of CPR as a critical skill, regardless of profession, a number of other roles now require CPR certification beyond exclusively first responders or healthcare workers.

"Too often, administering CPR can be the difference between life and death; yet, too few people have access to the programming that allows them to learn how to help in an emergency," said Eric Bing, Chancellor and CEO of CHCP. "We are thrilled to welcome Health Street to the CHCP community and further expand its quality training to help more Houstonians in a variety of roles and professions access these critical skills."

Health Street offers a variety of CPR and first aid courses, including Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Healthcare Provider Basic Life Support (BLS), and a range of layman CPR and First Aid classes. Health Street's certified instructors have years of emergency and pre-hospital care experience and are committed to helping every student gain the necessary skills to save lives. Through the acquisition, CHCP will be able to seamlessly offer the training to existing employer partners and alumni, many of which may require CPR training as part of their continuing education.

"Providing CPR and first aid training to current and future respite providers is vital to ensuring they are prepared for emergency situations in their work and personal lives," said Kristie Carlisle, the Respite, Employment, and High School/High Tech, Program Director for Easter Seals Greater Houston. "By joining forces with CHCP, Health Street can further expand lifesaving training to the Houston region."

CHCP will integrate Health Street's CPR and first aid training into its current programs and continue to provide the training as a standalone offering to the community. To learn more about how you access this training, please visit https://www.cprologist.com/

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu.

