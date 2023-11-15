Trailblazing Innovations for Rooftop PV, Hanersun Launches All New ABC Module Series Hitouch 5A

Hanersun

15 Nov, 2023

NANJING, China, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, Hanersun unveiled its new Hitouch 5A module series, a new high-efficiency PV module based on advanced all back contact (ABC) cell technology. The newly released product integrated full back interconnection along with non-destructive cutting and high-density encapsulation, elegantly blending aesthetics and efficiency while enhancing reliability and durability. 

Aesthetic and Efficient, Targeting Distributed Scenarios

Hanersun's new all back contact module series -- HITOUCH 5A.
In an increasingly customized market with more differentiated demands and higher standards, distributed solar applications especially require aesthetically pleasing modules with premium efficiency within space and rooftop limitations. The Hitouch 5A series is optimally positioned to address this need.

The refreshed modern look from front-side busbar-free design, confers stylish visual across application scenarios. Additionally, multiple production process innovations significantly improve real-world performance. Performance tests show that the maximum output power of the series reaches 600W and the maximum conversion efficiency is up to 23.2%, a 5-10W gain over the same format of TOPCon modules.

Reliable and Durable, Withstanding the Test of Extremes

The 182mm silicon wafers of this series provide broad system compatibility with various mounting structures and inverters. The full back interconnection design enhances micro-crack resistance and lowers hot spot risk for a safer, more reliable performance. The Hitouch 5A series also demonstrates excellent environmental endurance, resisting salt mist, ammonia, and sand dust while withstanding high heat and humidity.

Hanersun provides a maximum 25-year linear power warranty for the Hitouch 5A series to maximize project returns throughout the product lifetime, delivering substantial investor payback. Concurrently, the company will strategically promote the series globally, offering tailored solutions for distributed customers worldwide.

With PV markets transitioning to higher-quality development, Hanersun's newly launched Hitouch 5A series represents an ideal solution for the current trend of product customization and differentiation. In the future, Hanersun will maintain continued R&D investment to further advance product efficiency on the sustainable energy path.

