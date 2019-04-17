Trail's End® Helps The National Forest Foundation Plant More Than 5,000 Trees, Continues Program to Support Reforestation Efforts

HOOD RIVER, Ore., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Earth Day, Hood River Distillers is proud to announce the continuation of its program with the National Forest Foundation. On behalf of its award-winning Trail's End® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with Oregon Oak, Hood River will continue to support the reforestation of native trees in National Forests which have been devastated by forest fires during the last several years.

Trail's End continues reforestation program Trail's End supports National Forest Foundation

For every bottle of Trail's End sold during 2019, Hood River Distillers will make a donation to the National Forest Foundation's 50 Million for our Forests program. During the first year of the program, donations from Hood River helped plant more than 5,000 native trees.

"We're proud to have the support of Hood River Distillers. Through this partnership, we're not only planting thousands of trees across our publicly owned National Forests, but we're also raising awareness among Americans," said Wes Swaffar, Director of Reforestation and Partnerships, National Forest Foundation. "It comes at an important time – there are more than 1 million acres of our National Forests in need of reforestation. Together, we're creating lasting change for the millions of American that depend on our amazing National Forests."

"No other portfolio celebrates Oregon Oak as much as Hood River Distillers," said Casey Armstrong, Senior Brand Manager. "From McCarthy's Oregon Single Malt, which pioneered the use of this hardwood; to Trail's End, which draws its bold oak profile from Oregon Oak staves; to our Double Mountain Hopped Whiskey, which uses the Oak to balance bright citrus and floral notes; Oregon Oak is as core to our corporate DNA as the brands we produce. Particularly as we enter our 85th year, we are proud to partner with the National Forest Foundation to protect our native forest and restore their strong footing in the Pacific Northwest."

In the last two years alone, more than 3,400 wildfires burned more than 1.2 million acres of forest in the Pacific Northwest. Nationwide, the National Forest Foundation is undertaking an ambitious effort to plant 50 million trees across U.S. National Forests by 2023.

Trail's End is an ultra-premium, Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, launched in 2015. The bourbon is initially aged in Kentucky in new charred white Oak barrels for eight years. It is then brought to Oregon, where it is steeped with Oregon Oak, perfected with glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood and bottled at 90 proof.

The Oregon Oak imparts a bolder oak profile and does so very quickly, adding only a few months to the aging and finishing process. On the palate, however, the Oregon Oak brings forward flavors of the Pacific Northwest, including a warm nuttiness that differentiates Trail's End from its southern kin.

Trail's End (45% ABV/90 proof) is available in premium, embossed 750ml bottles for $39.99 (750ml).

