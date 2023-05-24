Trailwave Fiber Inc., a Habersham EMC Company, selects Conexon Marketing Division to support its world-class fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network deployment in rural Georgia

Rural broadband leader brings decades of telecom, rural ISP marketing experience and expertise to power FTTH network success

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarkesville, GA-based Trailwave Fiber Inc., a Habersham EMC Company, has joined a growing number of electric cooperatives turning to rural broadband leader Conexon for end-to-end marketing solutions as it focuses on maximizing fiber customer take rates and acquisition.

Now in its third year of service, Conexon's Marketing Division currently serves more than 30 electric cooperatives with combined membership of nearly 900,000 spanning 14 states.

Conexon has enjoyed a long partnership with Habersham EMC and Trailwave, providing fiber network design and construction management for the Trailwave fiber-optic network that spans Habersham EMC's territory. The addition of Conexon Marketing tools and resources will enable Trailwave to market its FTTH network more effectively and better communicate to members the value of the project and how the FTTH network can improve their lives and communities. The partnership will further cement the project's success at meeting the high-speed internet needs of Habersham EMC's communities.

"We are proud to partner with Conexon as we grow our fiber network in rural Northeast Georgia," said Bryan Ferguson, President & CEO of Habersham EMC and Trailwave Fiber Inc. "Conexon has been a valued partner for many years and delivers to their clients."

"Conexon brings a wealth of knowledge and resources to help us reach our customers in an effective and efficient manner," added Tommy Thurmond, VP of Habersham EMC and Trailwave Fiber Inc. "Conexon has been a great collaborator as we implement strategies to bring 100% fiber high-speed broadband service to all Northeast Georgia."

Trailwave is leveraging the Marketing Division's full-service support model, in which a dedicated Conexon account team of marketing professionals works hand-in-hand with Trailwave's internal stakeholders to create and execute proven strategies that garner results. Since beginning the relationship, Trailwave has seen more consistent customer sign-ups and implemented a more robust level of customer communications.

Conexon's comprehensive suite of marketing solutions encompasses practice areas from branding to web development to best-practice oriented communications and break-through creative.

"Trailwave and Conexon have had a long and successful collaboration in delivering high-speed internet to rural Georgians," said Abby Carere, Conexon Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Account Management. "We were thrilled to get the call inquiring about our marketing services and how we could help Bryan, Tommy and the team achieve their goals. As with all co-ops, Habersham is committed to ensuring its members have access to the life- and community-changing power of high-speed internet through Trailwave Fiber Inc. We are honored to play a role in that."

About Habersham EMC

Habersham Electric Membership Corporation is a member-owned electric utility headquartered in Clarkesville, GA. HEMC connects its 27,733 members through 3,870 miles of energized lines, crossing 6 counties throughout Northeast Georgia.

About Trailwave Fiber Inc.

Trailwave Fiber Inc. is a wholly owned broadband subsidiary of Habersham EMC providing high-speed fiber internet to its 8,956 subscribers over 1,075 miles of fiber throughout rural Northeast Georgia.

About Conexon

Conexon works with rural electric cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted more than 275 electric cooperatives, 75 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 rural Americans connected to fiber to the home. The company has secured more than $2 billion in federal, state and local grants and subsidies for its clients.

