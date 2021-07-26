TRAINFO Selects RapidDeploy to Deliver Railroad Crossing Delay Data to Public Safety Organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAINFO , a solution dedicated to reducing traffic delays and accidents at road crossings, announced today a long-term strategic agreement with cloud-based emergency response platform, RapidDeploy . The partnership will deliver railroad crossing impedance data to public safety organizations using RapidDeploy's Radius Tactical 911 Map.

With over 200,000 rail crossings across North America, many responders are delayed every day by previously unavoidable rail crossing blockages. TRAINFO solutions leverage a network of acoustic train sensors and proprietary machine learning technology to provide emergency responders with predictive rail crossing blockage information.

Sensors are installed off rail property and on the public right-of-way, allowing cities and communities to own and operate these sensors. TRAINFO data is then integrated into RapidDeploy's Radius 911 Tactical Map and Nimbus Cloud Aided Dispatch solutions, giving call takers and dispatchers real-time situational awareness to select and route first responders based on travel time, not just proximity.

"The data TRAINFO provides is core to our mission of reducing response times, and we are excited to be working hand in hand with TRAINFO, The Federal Railroad Administration and communities to solve this long-standing challenge for first responders," said Steven Raucher, Co-Founder and CEO at RapidDeploy.

For the first time, emergency responders can see where, when and for how long a rail crossing will be blocked. By displaying accurate predictive rail crossing information in RapidDeploy Radius up to 30 minutes before the blockage occurs, TRAINFO and RapidDeploy provide public safety organizations with an unprecedented level of situational awareness, optimizing unit selection and routing to avoid rail crossing blockages.

"The Radius platform is the most effective way for TRAINFO to deliver predictive rail crossing blockage information to public safety professionals. Displaying TRAINFO data alongside the real-time situational data RapidDeploy already provides makes them an ideal partner to reach the public safety market," said Garreth Rempel, Co-Founder and CEO at TRAINFO.

About TRAINFO

TRAINFO prevents traffic delays and accidents at rail crossings by helping vehicles re-route before they encounter a train. The company pioneered technology that predicts traffic delays and blockages at rail crossings up to 30 minutes before a train arrives and integrates this information into roadside signs, traffic signal management systems, and emergency dispatch software. As the exclusive provider of this information, TRAINFO is the leader in reducing traffic congestion and emergency vehicle delays at rail crossings. Founded in 2016, TRAINFO has quickly become the preferred option for government agencies seeking affordable and effective innovations to solve issues surrounding rail crossings.

About RapidDeploy

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit rapiddeploy.com.

