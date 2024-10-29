TrainingPeaks Acquires indieVelo, Launches TrainingPeaks Virtual

Now known as TrainingPeaks Virtual, the indoor training platform adds to the growing suite of solutions that coaches can leverage to ensure a seamless experience for their athletes. Athletes will have free access to the beta version through March 2025.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrainingPeaks , the industry-leading training app for endurance coaches and athletes, today announced the acquisition of virtual cycling platform indieVelo, now known as TrainingPeaks Virtual .

The introduction of this solution into the TrainingPeaks ecosystem reinforces the brand's commitment to providing endurance coaches with the most complete and integrated suite of tools that allow their athletes to train on their terms — indoor or outdoor, year-round.

The beta version of TrainingPeaks Virtual is now available for free through a single-sign-on experience with a new or existing TrainingPeaks athlete account. After March 2025, TrainingPeaks Virtual will be part of TrainingPeaks Premium .

TrainingPeaks Virtual beta features a custom physics engine for better power accuracy, credible racing and more realistic riding, including drafting, cornering, braking and line choice. Athlete schedules and structured workouts from coaches and training plans seamlessly sync to the virtual cycling platform, and ride data automatically uploads back into TrainingPeaks. The seamless syncing of TrainingPeaks zones, FTP, workout compliance and other integrated experiences will be developed in the future.

The announcement of TrainingPeaks Virtual comes on the heels of the recently launched Strength Workout Builder , which allows coaches to save time, look pro, and gain valuable insights into how their athletes are performing strength training alongside their endurance workouts.

"We want to ensure that coaches have a seamless onboarding experience for their athletes into the world of training," said TrainingPeaks President Lee Gerakos. "There's a lot of friction today that creates barriers and challenges for our coaches, and this acquisition helps introduce athletes to that world more easily."

"indieVelo was created to serve the needs of athletes, coaches and event organizers — a community of people who share a vision of what online cycling and esports could be if their priorities were put first," said indieVelo founder Dr. George Gilbert. "With its community-friendly features, realistic racing physics, and a focus on credibility, it rapidly became the number one choice for those committed to training and racing."

The newly acquired assets of indieVelo now enable TrainingPeaks coaches to strengthen their communities with increased athlete engagement through virtually hosted group rides, events and races. With robust customization features, TrainingPeaks Virtual can look however the coach wants — with custom avatars, bikes, team kits and branded events.

"TrainingPeaks Virtual will provide coaches with a platform to engage athletes year-round, with a reliable and customizable indoor training experience within the same ecosystem of tools that they and their athletes trust," said Gerakos. "We will continue to develop and integrate these solutions with the coach in mind as we strive to provide the best coaching tools on the market."

"The core values of trust and authentic achievement are something that both indieVelo and TrainingPeaks share, and as TrainingPeaks Virtual, we are doubling down on that focus in the future," said Gilbert. "This acquisition brings both the investment and the expertise needed to take it to the next level — creating a fully integrated, seamless training and racing platform, both indoors and out."

