TrainingPeaks Muscles Up with New Strength Feature

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrainingPeaks , the industry-leading training app for endurance coaches and athletes, today announced the release of the Strength Workout Builder , a new feature that allows coaches to save time, look pro, and gain valuable insights into how their athletes are performing strength training alongside their endurance workouts.

This new functionality highlights the brand's commitment to providing the best coaching and training app on the market. Through the TrainingPeaks web app, coaches are now able to build, plan, track and analyze detailed strength and conditioning workouts alongside their other TrainingPeaks programming.

Athletes now have access to a better mobile logging experience and an expansive exercise library containing more than 1,000 videos designed to cue proper form. Athletes can experience the new feature through their coach's programming or through a supported training plan. Athletes with TrainingPeaks Premium accounts can leverage the new Strength Workout Builder through the web app as well.

"Endurance training and coaching is continuing to evolve," said Dirk Friel, co-founder and Chief Evangelist of TrainingPeaks. "Increasingly, coaches are incorporating strength into their athletes' training programs as they understand the importance of dialing in the many pieces that make an athlete successful beyond traditional training. We have completely revamped how coaches can build and prescribe strength-based workouts, warmups, prehab, rehab and cross-training workouts on our platform. This allows athletes to have all of their training on one app, making it easier than ever to follow their plan and improve their performance."

The Strength Workout Builder is highly customizable, with the ability to build single exercises, supersets, warmups, and cool downs to complement the detailed core endurance workouts TrainingPeaks coaches and athletes are accustomed to. Coaches can choose from more than a 1,000 exercises and video tutorials or create their own custom exercises and add their own videos with supported links from YouTube and Vimeo.

"The future of training hinges on a holistic approach that goes beyond traditional metrics," explains Friel. "At TrainingPeaks, we're focused on rolling out integrations that allow coaches and experts to provide guidance for strength, nutrition, and other areas related to endurance performance. These disciplines, which were often considered ancillary in the past, are now viewed as critical to an athlete's success. The new Strength Workout Builder highlights our commitment to supporting this full-picture approach to training."

Founded in 1999, TrainingPeaks revolutionized how athletes and coaches approach endurance sports and has become the world's leading training and coaching platform. TrainingPeaks provides comprehensive tools for workout planning, communication, and data analysis.

The platform is trusted by UCI World Tour cycling teams, Olympians, IRONMAN World Champions, and more than 35 national governing bodies worldwide, such as USA Triathlon, British Cycling, and Triathlon Australia.

TrainingPeaks creates endurance training apps and solutions that help athletes and coaches reach their goals. Featuring the world's largest endurance training marketplace, athletes can find personalized training plans, accredited coaches and easy-to-use apps and integrations to track their progress and reach their goals. TrainingPeaks is trusted by runners, cyclists, and triathletes around the world including Tour de France teams, IRONMAN® World Champions and Olympians. Learn more at trainingpeaks.com.

