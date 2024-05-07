Trainline Debuts Tom Daley's Summer Sports Tour of Europe in Collaboration with Gold Medalist Ahead of Summer Travel Season

As sports tourism booms, Trainline and Tom Daley have curated the definitive recommendation of unforgettable outdoor experiences and must-watch European sporting events, all accessible by rail

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Wimbledon to the Italian Grand Prix, one of the fastest growing rail travel trends of 2024 is sports tourism, and the epicenter of this trend is Europe. With 88%1 of travelers noting they would prefer to travel to cultural and sporting events by train while in Europe, Trainline – Europe's No. 1 rail booking app – has today launched its co-curated Summer Sports Tour of Europe in collaboration with gold medalist and professional diver Tom Daley.

Summer Sports Tour of Europe

Tom Daley's Summer Sports Tour of Europe will serve as the definitive, go-to travel resource for fans looking to either take in the thrill of their favorite European sporting events or get active themselves as they use the train to navigate across the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. From the Tour de France and The Open Championship to the Spanish Grand Prix and Giro d'Italia, the list also gives expert insight into where spectators can view these events at some of Europe's most memorable sporting bars.

"Growing up in Plymouth on the very South Coast of England, I have traveled by train for as long as I can remember with my family and team across the UK, be that for training, competitions or just to explore. As a kid I was often on the train to Leeds, Sheffield, and Edinburgh to train. I find traveling by train to be so much more productive than the car because you can really get stuff done!" said Tom Daley. "In working with Trainline, I wanted to offer a unique, go-to resource that can inspire anyone from a solo traveler to a family to sustainably travel with ease and join in on the competitive spirit hitting Europe this summer."

For those looking to get a bit more active between sporting events, Tom Daley's Summer Sports Tour of Europe also includes a list of unique experiences across Europe that are not only incredibly beautiful but also get hearts racing, too. Some of these experiences include:

Wakeboard in Plymouth ( Plymouth, England ): Take in the exhilarating rush of wakeboarding in Tom Daley's hometown, gliding along the same coast where the gold medalist fell in love with this thrilling water sport.

Take in the exhilarating rush of wakeboarding in hometown, gliding along the same coast where the gold medalist fell in love with this thrilling water sport. Sail Lake Garda ( Riva del Garda , Italy ): Navigate the sparkling waters and shimmering blue expanse of Italy's largest lake, Garda Lake , while sailing between towering mountains and charming lakeside villages, Riva del Garda , Salò, and Sirmione.

Navigate the sparkling waters and shimmering blue expanse of largest lake, , while sailing between towering mountains and charming lakeside villages, , Salò, and Sirmione. Hike the Caminito del Rey (Andalusia, Spain ): Embark on a thrilling adventure along the Caminito del Rey, a spectacular hiking trail suspended along sheer cliffs and narrow gorges in the heart of Andalusia.

Embark on a thrilling adventure along the Caminito del Rey, a spectacular hiking trail suspended along sheer cliffs and narrow gorges in the heart of Andalusia. Tour du Mont Blanc ( Chamonix, France ): Enjoy the ultimate alpine adventure, taking in the towering peaks, glaciers, and quaint villages in the heart of the alps while trekking across France , Italy , and Switzerland .

"This summer in particular offers so many opportunities to travel across Europe by train in pursuit of your sporting passions and hobbies. We're proud to partner with Tom Daley – an icon in the world of professional sports – to provide travelers with the resources they need to embark on an unforgettable and authentic sports tour of Europe," said Jody Ford, CEO of Trainline. "Tom Daley's Summer Sports Tour of Europe is our latest venture to creating bookable packages that cater to every traveler's personal preferences and needs."

Trainline offers routes from over 270 rail and coach operators in 40 countries, including the UK, Italy, France, and Spain, and Americans can buy their tickets in dollars for convenience. With Trainline, it's easier than ever for travelers to buy the best train ticket for their journey and budget, while having access to smart, real-time travel info on the go throughout Europe.

To view the full Tom Daley's Summer Sports Tour of Europe for additional inspiration and travel advice, visit Trainline.com.

About Trainline:

Trainline is the leading independent rail and coach travel platform selling rail and coach tickets to millions of travelers worldwide. Via our highly rated website and mobile app, people can seamlessly search, book and manage their journeys all in one place. We bring together millions of routes, fares and journey times from more than 270 rail and coach carriers across 40 countries. We offer our customers the best value for their journey and smart, real-time travel information on the go. Our aim is to make rail and coach travel easier and more accessible, encouraging people to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

Methodology:

1This data was collected using an online interview administered to members of the YouGov Plc UK panel of 2.5 million+ individuals who have agreed to take part in surveys. The survey was conducted between February 7th - 15th, 2024 with a total sample size of 7,237 adults. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all country adults (aged 18+).

SOURCE Trainline