Trainocate Secures Strategic Acquisition of EnterOne in Landmark IT Training Partnership

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainocate, a global leader in IT education, announces its acquisition of EnterOne, an innovator in advanced technology training and services specializing in Cisco, VMware, AWS, and Microsoft. This landmark partnership strengthens Trainocate's leadership and accelerates its global expansion efforts.

Founded in 2007, EnterOne has delivered cutting-edge training solutions and services that empower IT professionals. EnterOne's commitment to innovation aligns with Trainocate's vision of driving global leadership in IT education.

"The acquisition of EnterOne marks a pivotal moment for our organization," said Takashi Ozawa, CEO of Trainocate. "Together, we will harness the power of innovation to redefine the future of IT training, ensuring we meet the evolving demands of a dynamic, tech-driven world."

EnterOne's expertise in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), enhances Trainocate's training and service offerings. This partnership enables the combined entity to deliver future-proof solutions that support the digital transformation of businesses worldwide.

"This merger elevates our ability to provide world-class training and services to a broader audience," commented Anthony Hamilton, CEO of EnterOne. "We are excited to unite with Trainocate in our shared mission of fostering digital transformation and enhancing workforce readiness."

With a strong presence in North America and Latin America, EnterOne expands Trainocate's footprint, reinforcing its capacity to deliver tailored training programs and services across key markets. The synergy between both companies will create a powerful force capable of transforming the global IT education landscape.

"This acquisition is a game-changer for Trainocate, our clients, and partners alike," added Ozawa. "By joining forces with EnterOne, we're not just expanding geographically; we're enhancing our ability to deliver innovative, business-focused training and service solutions that drive tangible results."

Together, Trainocate and EnterOne are set to shape the future of IT training, ensuring excellence in workforce development and accelerating digital transformation initiatives worldwide.

About Trainocate:

Trainocate is a global IT training provider with over 25 years of experience, operating in 22 countries. The company offers comprehensive training in cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation solutions, recognized for its partnerships with AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and VMware.

About EnterOne:

EnterOne is an innovative IT training company based in Reston, VA, specializing in advanced technology education. Known for its exceptional training solutions and services in Cisco, VMware, AWS, and Microsoft, EnterOne empowers professionals to master the skills required in today's rapidly evolving tech environment.

