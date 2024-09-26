Traject Data CEO Rochelle Thielen to Join "Impact of AI on Web Development" Panel at Adobe ColdFusion Summit 2024

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traject Data , which provides leading SERP and eCommerce API solutions to enable seamless data collection, analysis, and integration, today announced that its CEO, Rochelle Thielen, will join the "Impact of AI on Web Development" Panel at the Adobe Coldfusion Summit 2024. Alongside industry leaders from Semify, Practical Health Systems, and Adobe, Thielen will share her insights on how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the ways in which modern software is designed, engineered, and deployed.

"The rise of artificial intelligence has significantly increased opportunities for enterprises to use data, but many companies still struggle to locate and source current data attuned to their business needs," said Rochelle Thielen. "As this panel at the ColdFusion Summit shows, Adobe has correctly identified the vital role that data aggregation plays in achieving real use cases and ROI for this technology. I'm looking forward to joining my fellow panelists as we discuss how data and AI will change our future across industries and in the crucial area of web development."

Following the event, Rochelle will be available for media interviews on Traject Data and the vital role of data aggregation in driving transformative advancements in AI, machine learning, and software development. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Traject Data: Traject Data offers the most comprehensive SERP and eCommerce API stack available for fast, clean and reliable data. We are trusted by over 48,000 data-driven retailers, marketers and growth strategists to process 2 billion monthly requests for companies worldwide. With Traject Data there's no more wasted time and resources - just data-driven decision-making. For more information, visit https://trajectdata.com/ and find us on LinkedIn .

