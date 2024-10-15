Traject Data Cuts Data Retrieval Response Time by 50%

Rearchitected infrastructure and parsing improvements give customers access to fast, clean, and reliable SERP and eCommerce data

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traject Data , which provides SERP and eCommerce API solutions to enable seamless data collection, analysis, and integration, today announced its solutions have set new benchmarks for speed and reliability. By leveraging improvements in parsing and streamlining infrastructure, Traject Data improved its data retrieval response times by 50% compared to speeds in 2023, helping retailers, marketers, and growth strategists to obtain actionable insights and strategic intelligence derived from reliable and complete data.

Operating under normal conditions, Traject Data achieved the following metrics showing improved response times and reliability:

P90: 10 seconds

P70: 7.5 seconds

Average response time: 6 seconds

While most companies solely use averages to assess speed and reliability, these results can be misleading. Traject Data's methodology instead employs a combination of averages and industry-standard percentile (P) measurements. P90 and P70 measurements represent the time it takes to complete 90% and 70% of all customer requests respectively, helping to understand how well the system performs under higher loads. These results are less affected by outliers and are more accurate, reliable, and attuned to the customers' needs.

"Today's businesses operate at lightning speeds and their data-based solutions must be able to match that," said Rochelle Thielen, CEO of Traject Data. "At Traject Data, we focus on the real numbers showing how well our systems are performing and providing value to our customers. These new metrics demonstrate the full power of our solutions, and it's a testament to the team's work that our efficiency continues to improve year over year."

"As a white-label SEO company, our organizational success relies on the ability to access clean, fast, and reliable data," said Brian Sappey, CTO of Semify . "Traject Data has been instrumental in getting the most out of our data using methods specifically attuned to our business needs. After integrating their SERP API, we not only met KPIs but discovered new innovations that significantly improved operational efficiency and user experience."

Traject Data solutions are powered by premium Intel proxy boxes capable of handling up to 200,000 attempts per minute, ensuring fast and reliable data retrieval. Key services include the SerpWow API which retrieves comprehensive search data across all major search engines, including Google, Bing, Yahoo, Baidu, Yandex, Naver, Amazon, and Ebay. This includes location and device-specific data relevant to any business, such as images, places, trends, news, reviews, and more. Traject Data's Rainforest API provides real-time product data collected from Amazon's vast worldwide marketplace, enabling customers to integrate product data, customer reviews, seller offers, search results, category listing results, and bestselling products into their applications.

For more information, visit http://trajectdata.com.

About Traject Data

Traject Data offers the most comprehensive SERP and eCommerce API stack available for fast, clean and reliable data. We are trusted by over 48,000 data-driven retailers, marketers and growth strategists to process 2 billion monthly requests for companies worldwide. With Traject Data there's no more wasted time and resources - just data-driven decision-making. For more information, visit https://trajectdata.com/ and find us on LinkedIn .

