Traject Data Releases Google AI Overview Search Results Data Extraction to Discover New and Emerging Keywords

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traject Data , which provides SERP and eCommerce API solutions to enable seamless data collection, analysis, and integration, today announced that it can now extract Google AI overview (AIO) search results . This new capability enables marketers to discover new and emerging keywords that otherwise would go overlooked.

AI-driven search is transforming traditional search and search engine optimization (SEO). Brands now have to compete not just for a high Google ranking for traditional searches but also for visibility in generative AI (GenAI) results.

"Clients around the world are increasingly interested in Google's AIO search results data," said Leonardo Gallina, SEO Consultant at Orange Line. "The latest feature from Traject Data is a valuable addition to our toolkit, empowering us to create custom solutions that effectively meet client needs while optimizing budget use."

AIO search result data is rapidly becoming vital intelligence for brands' digital marketing strategies, because understanding which terms and topics generate an AIO result can inform marketers on how they can enhance the chance that their domain will appear in relevant queries. With the AIO data extracted by Traject Data, marketers can analyze AI-generated content structures, topics, and citations to identify trends and monitor competitors to understand how they are evolving over time.

"As the digital landscape changes and evolves, we're also evolving the services we provide so our customers can stay on the leading edge," said Rochelle Thielen, CEO of Traject Data. "Providing brands with Google AIO search results is yet another example of how we're always incrementally adding value, so this is just the beginning. Expect to see more from us in the near future as we provide even richer data from AI search."

About Traject Data

Traject Data offers the most comprehensive SERP and eCommerce API stack available for fast, clean and reliable data. We are trusted by over 48,000 data-driven retailers, marketers and growth strategists to process 2 billion monthly requests for companies worldwide. With Traject Data there's no more wasted time and resources - just data-driven decision-making. For more information, visit https://trajectdata.com/ and find us on LinkedIn .

