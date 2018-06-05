Tramec Sloan LLC Diversifies Vehicle Product Portfolio with Fleet Engineers Acquisition

Mark Holm commented, "For over fifty years, Fleet Engineers has maintained a solid reputation for producing quality truck and trailer products. Their American-made product line will enable us to offer our existing customers a diversified product line for commercial vehicle and industrial applications." Gary Sullo, President & CEO of Tramec Holdings, stated, "The strategic alignment of Fleet Engineers' products, manufacturing technologies, knowledgeable and skilled people and culture for continuous quality and service improvement is a key fit to our long-term growth objectives. This acquisition strengthens our commitment to establish a leadership position in superior manufacturing in the U.S.A. and enables us to provide coast-to-coast distribution of an expanded product line."

Wes Eklund, President, Fleet Engineers, said, "We are looking forward to working with Tramec Sloan. Our combined commitment to growth, business development and exceeding customer expectations will further improve our ability to serve our current customers, expand our reach, and position our companies to respond to commercial vehicle and industrial opportunities nationwide."

Tramec Sloan

For over thirty-five years, Tramec Sloan LLC has been an American-based manufacturer and distributor providing commercial vehicle and industrial products to the heavy-duty truck and trailer markets including original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket in the United States. Manufacturing and distribution locations are Holland, MI; Muskegon, MI; Galion, OH; and Iola, KS. Warehouse locations are Oakville, ON and Dallas, TX.

Tramec Sloan products include air and electrical delivery and brass components, lift gate cylinders, hose clamps, gladhands and accessories, brass fittings, water pumps, oil filler caps/dipsticks, air compressor discharge hoses, and HD wiper blades for the truck and trailer replacement market.

Air products include: rubber hose and coiled air assemblies; bulk hoses; Quick-Fix® hose repair kits; air hose accessories; air tanks; valves: drain, selector, truck, dash control, air brake, air shift, transmission air shift; brass fittings; lift axle controls; and air cylinders. Electrical products include: switches and toggles; plugs; sockets; cables; RV plugs and sockets; wires and cables; electrical harnesses; engine products: oil caps and dipsticks, engine heaters, grease fittings, and water pumps; and heavy-duty accessories: fuel caps, hose clamps, tarp straps, tracker bars, pogo sticks, tools, and anti-siphon devices.

