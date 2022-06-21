Tramontina USA Partners with Voice of the Oceans A Voyage into a Better Future of Sustainability

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the summer of 2022, Tramontina USA embarks on a voyage into a better future in partnership with Voice of the Oceans, a global expedition across the seas with a mission to raise awareness about plastics in the oceans and to help find innovative solutions to combat the problem. Tramontina USA is the official sponsor of the U.S. portion of this voyage, which is expected to last five months and conclude in October.

Tramontina USA welcomes the Voice of the Oceans' crew to its first US stop in Miami. The Voice of the Oceans' USA journey sponsorship exemplifies one the company's defining core values: environmental responsibility. In keeping with its ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices, Tramontina is also expanding its efforts to reduce one-time use of plastic packaging. Left to right: Alessandro Bampa, David Schurmann, Mars Mashburn, Wilhelm Schurmann, Vitor Nunes, and Heloisa Schurmann.

Tramontina is a leading manufacturer of quality cookware, cutlery, kitchen accessories and housewares, known in over 120 countries for premium quality, innovation and functionality. The Voice of the Oceans' USA journey sponsorship exemplifies one the company's defining core values: environmental responsibility. In keeping with its ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices, Tramontina is also expanding its efforts to reduce one-time use of plastic packaging.

The Voice of the Oceans global expedition began in 2021 and is focused on documenting the invasion of plastics in marine ecosystems, finding workable solutions to help reverse the damage and mobilizing people and businesses to adopt conservation-friendly behaviors. It is globally supported by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) as part of the Clean Seas Campaign that seeks to "turn the tide on plastic." The U.S. portion of the voyage began in Miami on June 1 and will end in Nantucket, MA, with stops in Fort Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Newport, RI and more.

"Tramontina's commitment to sustainability is long established, and the Voice of the Oceans aligns with our values with its clear messaging and commitment to practical solutions. Another new Tramontina USA initiative is working with the environmental consulting firm Searious Business and Voice of the Oceans to ramp up our efforts to reduce one-time plastic packaging," said Mars Mashburn, Vice President of Product Development and Marketing of Tramontina USA.

About Tramontina

Founded in 1911 in Brazil, Tramontina is an international brand with more than 110 years of high-end housewares manufacturing experience. Tramontina products, delivering premium quality, innovation, and functionality, are available in over 120 countries. Tramontina is dedicated to being a leading manufacturer of cookware, cutlery, kitchen accessories, and housewares items. One of the company's core values is environmental responsibility and sustainable development.

