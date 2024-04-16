Trampoline Market size is set to grow by USD 880.13 million from 2023-2027, A.J. Landmark Trampolines, ABEO SA and Domi Jump Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global trampoline market size is estimated to grow by USD 880.13 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trampoline Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

A.J. Landmark Trampolines, ABEO SA, Domi Jump Inc., Eurotramp Trampoline Kurt Hack GmbH, Jump Star Trampolines, Jumpflex USA Limited, Jumpking Trampolines, JumpSport Inc., KidWise Outdoor Products Inc., Machrus Inc., North Trampoline Inc., Sino Fourstar Group Co. Ltd., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., Super Jumper Inc., Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd., Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment Co. Ltd., Stamina Products Inc.

Analyst Review

The trampoline market caters to a wide demographic, including children and adults, with a focus on physical activity and health consciousness. Strong fabrics and frames, often made of steel, ensure durability and elasticity, powered by springs or a springless mechanism. Trampolines have gained popularity in various settings, from astronaut training to gymnastics at the Olympics, and have expanded to trampoline parks offering wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, and dodgeball arenas. Safety enhancements are crucial, reducing injury rates and enhancing the customer experience. Digital integration, such as scorekeeping and game modes, adds to the entertainment value. Overall, trampolines provide numerous health benefits, fostering physical fitness, social interaction, and fun.

Key Market Drivers

The trampoline market is experiencing a resurgence due to heightened health consciousness and increased awareness of the numerous health benefits associated with trampoline use. Technological advances and the popularity of smartphones and video games had previously hindered market growth. However, organizations are now focusing on promoting the advantages of trampolines, such as improved cardio workouts, enhanced lung capacity, and increased muscle tone. Springless trampolines, like those offered by JumpSports and Plum Products, prioritize safety and are gaining popularity. Retail stores and e-commerce platforms, including Spring Free Trampoline, are capitalizing on this trend, providing customers with smart trampolines equipped with sensors, mats, and kid safety technology. Trampolines offer a fun, interactive experience, fostering physical fitness, social interaction, and entertainment. With water resistance and climate resistance, trampolines cater to diverse needs. Despite injury rates, the market continues to grow, fueled by the Olympic spotlight on trampolining and the increasing number of aspiring athletes. Digital integration and safety enhancements further enhance the customer experience.

Challenges and Opportunities

The trampoline market faces challenges from the rising popularity of alternative fitness activities, such as climbing, gyming, and running. Despite trampolines offering effective exercise with strong fabrics and frames made of steel, consumers are drawn to these trends due to their perceived health benefits. However, trampolines continue to be a staple for physical activity, particularly for astronauts and gymnasts during Olympics training. Trampoline parks cater to children and adults, providing an interactive experience with safety enhancements like folding mechanisms, elasticity from springs, and frames with kid safety technology. E-commerce platforms like JumpSports, Plum Products, and Spring Free Trampoline offer online sales of springless trampolines, ensuring water and climate resistance for year-round use. Smart trampolines with sensors and mats offer learning opportunities and improved safety, making them a worthwhile investment for those prioritizing health consciousness, lung capacity, muscle tone, and heart health.

The trampolining market is experiencing a shift towards enhanced customer experience through digital integration. Smart trampolines, such as Springfree by Spring Free Trampoline, are leading this trend. These innovative trampolines, built with strong fabric, steel frames, and a folding mechanism, offer injury rate reduction and cardiovascular health benefits. With sensors on the mat connected to tablets via Bluetooth, users can enjoy games that improve coordination and muscular strength. Trampolining, an Olympic sport, has gained Olympic spotlight, inspiring aspiring athletes to embrace active lifestyles. E-commerce platforms like JumpSports and Plum Products offer these smart trampolines, catering to both children and adults. Astronauts and gymnasts have long used trampolines for training, and the Olympics further highlight their importance in physical activity consciousness. Springless trampolines, with their awareness of health benefits, including improved lung capacity, muscle tone, and heart health, are gaining popularity. Despite accidents, the market continues to grow, with retail stores like Spring Free Trampoline offering solutions to ensure safety.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Market Overview

In the realm of recreational activities, the Trampoline Market stands out as a significant player. This market encompasses various components, including frames, springs, mats, mechanisms, and fabrics. The frames are crucial for providing structure and stability, while springs ensure optimal bounce. Mats offer safety and comfort, and mechanisms facilitate seamless jumping experiences. Additionally, fabrics are essential for durability and aesthetics. The industry also caters to different age groups and skill levels, offering adjustable trampolines and training aids. Furthermore, the market is continually evolving, with innovations such as folding trampolines, adjustable bounce systems, and integrated safety features. The Trampoline Market is a dynamic and exciting industry, providing fun and fitness solutions for people of all ages.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio