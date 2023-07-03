Transactional and Marketing Emails Market is to grow by USD 14,104.14 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transactional and marketing emails market is estimated to grow by USD 14,104.14 million from 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.11%. APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. It is the fastest-growing region in the global transactional and marketing email market, with China, Japan, South Korea, and India as the important revenue-generating countries. The rapid growth in the number of email users and increasing Internet penetration is propelling end-users to choose digital marketing strategies, such as marketing email services. Additionally, the adoption of online payment portals and the online purchase of goods has grown across these developing economies, such as China, India, Malaysia, and Australia, which has urged the demand for hosting transactional email services. For instance, in May 2021, about 51% of the total population in APAC countries were Internet users, and countries such as China and India together had about 1.41 billion Internet users. Also, these nations have the highest number of mobile phone users. The expansion of low-cost smartphones has resulted in the higher adoption of email accounts among individuals to ensure their data security or to gain access through the verification process. As a result, across APAC, access to email through smartphones is increasing. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market

Vendor Landscape

The transactional and marketing email market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing is the major factor notably driving the global transactional and marketing email market growth. To expand the reach of the products and services, marketing emails are becoming primary communication channels and deliver an efficient advertising platform for business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) marketers. The rising emphasis of SMEs and large enterprises on executing cutting-edge marketing techniques through the optimum utilization of digital technologies is accelerating the use of marketing email platforms. To provide an engaging experience, marketing emails permit enterprises to engage directly with the audience with just one click and help in establishing one-to-one communication. Globally, companies are finding email marketing strategies significantly beneficial in meeting their fundamental marketing objectives, specifically those that focus on client conversion, brand awareness, and customer retention. An increasing number of organizations are adopting marketing email services to handle their marketing campaigns and to directly engage with their audience, which has driven revenue growth in the market and this is anticipated to persist during the forecast period.

The major challenge impeding the global transactional and marketing emails market growth is the presence of stringent user data protection regulations. Compliance with strict regulations that govern the use of the personal data of consumers, as well as the information and content in emails, poses a significant challenge for vendors delivering transactional and marketing email services. Moreover, the personal data of customers is essential for both vendors and business organizations that use transactional and marketing email services. On the other hand, non-compliance with regulatory requirements can lead to the risk of data breaches. Additionally, the risk of misuse of customer data and its unauthorized use is also a primary concern. Regulatory authorities often update their regulatory standards that business organizations and vendors must adhere to while offering any services involving the use of customer data to overcome such issues. Such factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The growing use of interactive elements in marketing emails is the emerging trend driving the global transactional and marketing email market growth. Among organizations, the use of interactive email is rising to provide their targeted customers with an immersive experience as well as to make their emails more accessible and engaging. These emails also contain mailable microsites and links that enable the user to browse through different pages or components within the email by using icons and tabs. Business organizations are increasingly making the presentation of the marketing and transactional information contained in their emails more creative to increase the chances of customers opening their emails. Interactive emails help business organizations in providing further details about the product and in showcasing various products and services to targeted customers. Owing to the growing applications and uses of interactive emails, market vendors are increasingly emphasizing updating the features and interactive elements of emails to bring important differentiation to their software and tools, which is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Company Profiles

The transactional and marketing emails market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ActiveCampaign LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., DMi Partners Inc., Elastic Email Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, Inbox Army LLC, Intuit Inc., Klaviyo Inc., MailerSend Inc., MessageBird BV, MH Digital Consulting Group LLC, Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sendinblue SAS, Sinch AB, SmartMail, Technet to Email Marketing, and Twilio Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The transactional and marketing emails market is segmented into application (marketing and transactions), end-user (SMEs, large enterprises, and government), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the marketing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Marketing emails are generated and sent programmatically. Generally, they are used to advertise products and services and to incentivize loyal customers while developing a relationship with existing or potential customers. Vendors deliver a range of services through marketing emails, including the designing and building of a marketing email template, email optimization, consultation services to earn maximum ROI, and the customization of tools. Also, marketing emails enable enterprises to engage with their customers directly. This leads to an increasing number of business organizations adopting marketing emails as their primary marketing strategy. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing adoption of Transactional and Marketing Emails, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the Transactional and Marketing Emails Industry.

Transactional And Marketing Emails Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,104.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ActiveCampaign LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., DMi Partners Inc., Elastic Email Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, Inbox Army LLC, Intuit Inc., Klaviyo Inc., MailerSend Inc., MessageBird BV, MH Digital Consulting Group LLC, Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sendinblue SAS, Sinch AB, SmartMail, Technet to Email Marketing, and Twilio Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

