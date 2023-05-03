TRANSAID WELCOMES BRIGADE ELECTRONICS AS LATEST CORPORATE MEMBER

SOUTH DARENTH, England, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vehicle safety systems supplier Brigade Electronics has become the latest company to pledge its support to international development organisation, Transaid.

Brigade has been pioneering the cause of vehicle safety since 1976, when it introduced the first reversing alarm to Europe while exhibiting at the Motor Show in London that year. At the Commercial Vehicle Show held at the NEC in Birmingham this month, Transaid and Brigade announced an initial three-year corporate membership.

The Brigade Group now employs more than 270 people worldwide and maintains a strong network of specialist distributors, established subsidiaries and partners globally, including a subsidiary located in Guateng, South Africa - Brigade Elektronika (PTY) Ltd. The company utilises technology aimed at making roads and worksites safer for all and offers a comprehensive range of products to both reduce the risk of collision and maximise efficiency, with solutions to suit all commercial vehicle and industry types.

Its latest support follows a bicycle ambulance donation to Transaid's MAMaZ Against Malaria programme in 2019, as well as support for the Christmas Appeal in 2022.

Brigade's Managing Director, Philip Hanson-Abbott, said:

"For more than 45 years, it has been our mission at Brigade to save lives and make roads and worksites safer for everyone through the provision of high-quality commercial vehicle safety devices that assist drivers and prevent fatalities.

"Therefore, we are delighted to be supporting Transaid and working with them in their essential efforts to improve road safety across Africa. We hope our knowledge and expertise in this field will be invaluable to Transaid in helping them to deliver their vital work. We look forward to being part of the charity's endeavours and, together, saving even more lives."

Brigade joins some of the largest and most influential organisations in the transport and logistics sector, which contribute time, expertise and resources to help Transaid achieve its primary goals of improving commercial driving standards and ensuring people have access to healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa.

Transaid's Acting Co-Chief Executive Florence Bearman expressed her gratitude for the company's commitment, saying: "We are delighted to welcome Brigade on board, and look forward to working closely with a company whose vision aligns so closely to our own.

"Both of our organisations are in the business of saving lives – with global road safety at the forefront of our mutual agendas. We are in the midst of the United Nation's Second Decade of Action for Road Safety, which has an ambitious target of preventing at least 50 per cent of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. We plan to utilise the expertise of our Brigade colleagues in our driver training programmes, so that we can together play our part in reaching this goal."

Corporate membership is vital to Transaid's success, enabling it to receive crucial unrestricted funds which are used to test and implement new projects. Such donations allowed Transaid to develop its first road safety projects in Tanzania and Zambia, and led to it securing significant external funding to build the capacity of HGV and PSV driver training in Uganda.

For more information and to find out how you can support the organisation visit www.transaid.org.

About Transaid

Transaid transforms lives through safe, available, and sustainable transport. Founded by Save the Children, The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), and its Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, the international development organisation works with communities, partners, and governments to solve transport challenges throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Transaid works in two core areas, road safety and access to health, to solve two of the biggest transport challenges in sub-Saharan Africa. Transaid's road safety work focuses on influencing safe driver behaviour with long term programmes in Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, responding to local needs for improved training for drivers and riders of trucks, buses, motorcycles and forklift trucks. On the access to health side, Transaid is working with local partners and communities to strengthen access to health services, primarily in rural areas. They are also working to strengthen health supply chains in collaboration with local partners and governments.

Transaid enjoys strong backing from the transport and logistics industry and the active involvement of its patron, HRH The Princess Royal.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Transaid

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/TransaidOrg & https://twitter.com/transaidprogs

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/Transaid1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Transaidorg/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/transaid/

TRAN/411/23

About Brigade Electronics

Brigade Electronics is a worldwide market-leading provider of safety devices and solutions for commercial vehicles and machinery.

Brigade's products work to reduce the risk of collisions and protect vulnerable road users by minimizing vehicle blind spots and assisting drivers to maneuver safely.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade Electronics introduced the very first reversing alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and plant safety ever since, pioneering new products, and developing and patenting new technology.

Brigade's product portfolio includes 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® reversing alarms, obstacle detection sensors, obstacle detection radar and digital recorders.

WHAT WE DO

We are a dedicated team of people that are passionate about saving lives by providing commercial vehicle and mobile machinery drivers, fleet managers, and manufacturers around the world with safety systems, data and services that help improve efficiency and prevent collisions between vehicles and pedestrians, cyclists, other vehicles and objects.

We love to pioneer new technologies and then develop and refine them into industry leading, high quality and reliable solutions for our OEM and aftermarket customers.

https://brigade-electronics.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068835/Transaid_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brigade Electronics