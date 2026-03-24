Transamerica Asset Management Builds on Strong Investment Leadership with John Reifsnider as its CIO

Veteran investment executive to lead TAM's investment strategy and governance

BALTIMORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (TAM) today announced that John Reifsnider has been appointed Chief Investment Officer of TAM, effective March 10.

In this role, Reifsnider will focus on leading TAM's investment strategy, including the sub-adviser selection and monitoring process, and will be providing thoughtful industry and market insights. He will work closely with investment teams and business partners to support consistent, long-term outcomes for clients.

"John is a proven leader with a clear focus on delivering strong, long-term outcomes for investors," said Marijn Smit, Head of Transamerica Asset Management. "He has a strong track record of overseeing portfolios through market cycles and aligning teams around consistent investment frameworks while keeping investor outcomes at the center of every decision."

Reifsnider brings more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience to TAM, having led multibillion-dollar asset management organizations across market cycles. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for building rigorous investment frameworks, strengthening risk oversight and fostering collaboration between portfolio teams and commercial partners. He has extensive experience working with institutional clients, boards and consultants, and is known for his practical, collaborative leadership style.

Most recently, Reifsnider served as CEO of Pendal USA where he oversaw approximately $45 billion in assets. In that role, he partnered closely with portfolio managers and investment committees to ensure alignment of philosophy, process, and client outcomes.

Reifsnider holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Toledo and currently serves as an Executive in Residence at the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business, where he advises students and supports investment-focused programs.

About Transamerica Asset Management

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (TAM) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that provides investment management services designed to help individuals and institutions pursue their long-term financial goals. With a focus on disciplined investing, strong governance, and thoughtful risk management, TAM partners with asset managers to navigate evolving market environments with confidence.

TAM is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon Ltd., an international life insurance, pension, and asset management company.

About Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management's 350 investment professionals serve a global client base of sophisticated investors, managing and advising on assets of $382 billion, as of December 31, 2025. Investment capabilities span public and private markets across fixed income, real assets, equities, and multi-asset platforms, sharing a common belief in fundamental, research-driven active management, underpinned by effective risk management. Our 1,100 employees work across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them.

Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2024, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $62 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums.

Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

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SOURCE Transamerica