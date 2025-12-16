Transamerica Launches Two Actively Managed ETFs, Expanding Access to Established Large Value and Bond Strategies

BALTIMORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica today announced the introduction of Transamerica Large Value Active ETF (TALV) and Transamerica Bond Active ETF (TABD) on the New York Stock Exchange.

Transamerica's launch of its first actively managed ETFs reflects a clear commitment to helping investors build strong, diversified portfolios with practical solutions for potential long term success. These funds offer flexible access to two strategies through a modern, exchange traded format designed for clarity, simplicity and potential tax efficiency.

"We're meeting investors where they are, making our strategies easier to access, easier to understand and easier to act on," said Marijn Smit, president and CEO of Transamerica Asset Management. "These ETFs reflect our commitment to practical, long term portfolio building, giving investors new ways to pursue their financial goals to live their best life."

TALV seeks long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified mix of large capitalization companies that the manager believes are undervalued and have a high probability for appreciation potential. With a capped expense ratio of just 0.49%1, TALV offers investors a cost-conscious way to pursue growth (gross expense ratio: 0.76%).

TABD aims to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the strategy allocates at least 80% of its net assets to fixed income securities. The fund features a capped expense ratio of just 0.39%1, helping investors keep costs low (gross expense ratio: 0.57%).

Both ETFs leverage subadvisor firms that currently manage mutual funds with similar strategies. This continuity provides an opportunity for investors to potentially benefit from the same disciplined processes and experienced teams, now delivered through the flexibility and efficiency of an ETF structure.

Putting the Investor First SM

No single investment firm is best at managing every asset class. That's why Transamerica diversifies investment strategies by partnering with experienced asset managers across the industry. This philosophy drives the company's focus on the sub‑advised mutual fund business and now extends to actively managed ETFs.

TALV is sub-advised by Great Lakes Advisors' large value team, which believes investing in attractively-valued companies that can generate cash flow and earnings power beyond the market's expectations may deliver positive relative, long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

TABD is sub-advised by Aegon Asset Management, LLC's multisector fixed income team. Their aim is to provide high total return by implementing bottom-up fundamental research complemented by top-down macro views.

The introduction of Transamerica's first actively managed ETFs reinforces Transamerica's broader mission to serve everyday Americans with innovative investment options alongside life insurance and retirement solutions.

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them.

Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2024, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $62 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums.

Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

Important Information

1Reflects contractual fee waiver in place through January 28, 2029.

The price of equity securities fluctuates based on changes in a company's financial condition and overall market and economic conditions. If the market prices of the equity securities owned by the fund fall, the value of the fund will decline. Value approach carries the risk that the market will not recognize a security's intrinsic value for a long time or that an undervalued stock is actually appropriately priced. The Fund may be more concentrated than that of a more diversified fund, subjecting it to greater fluctuation and risk. Dividends are not guaranteed and may fluctuate. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss in a down market.

Fixed-income securities are subject to risks including credit risk, interest rate risk, counterparty risk, prepayment risk, extension risk, valuation risk, and liquidity risk. The value of fixed income securities generally goes down when interest rates rise, and therefore the value of your investment in the fund may also go down. High-yield bonds tend to be volatile and more susceptible to adverse events, credit downgrades and negative sentiments. Changes in interest rates, the market's perception of the issuers, and the creditworthiness of the issuers may significantly affect the value of the Fund.

The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

The Russell 1000® Value Index is an unmanaged index used as a general measure of market performance. It is not possible to invest directly into an index. Calculations assume dividends and capital gains are reinvested and do not include any managerial expenses. Russell® and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.

The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is an unmanaged index used as general measure of market performance.

It is not possible to invest directly into an index. Calculations assume dividends and capital gains are reinvested and do not include any managerial expenses.

ETFs are subject to market risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Before investing, carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus. Please visit transamerica.com or contact your financial professional to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Please read it carefully before investing.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

