Transamerica Celebrates 2021 PSCA Awards with Retirement Plan Sponsors

BALTIMORE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plan Sponsor Council of America (PSCA) awarded four retirement plan sponsors and Transamerica as the plan provider with 2021 Signature Awards for the plan's retirement plan education and communications programs. The PSCA honors retirement plan providers and sponsors for the best communications, focusing on creativity, unique themes, and tangible outcomes.

Transamerica retirement plan clients that are recipients of PSCA's 2021 Signature Awards include:

Mission Health (First place; Category: Promoting Participation)

(First place; Category: Promoting Participation) ProHealth Care (First place; Category: COVID-19 Communications)

(First place; Category: COVID-19 Communications) University Health Care System (Second place; Category: COVID-19 Communications)

"All of us at Transamerica are delighted to congratulate our clients for the awards and recognition earned from the PSCA. In an especially difficult year when clear and inspirational communications were most needed, it is our privilege to partner with retirement plan sponsors to deliver the best programs for their employees," said Kent Callahan, CEO of Workplace Solutions at Transamerica. "We recognize that every company that offers employees a workplace retirement plan is providing an opportunity to build a financially secure future. We are dedicated to providing communications that continue to motivate people to save for a secure retirement."

"Transamerica is very proud of its efforts to help sponsors and their participants navigate the challenges of saving for retirement during a pandemic and its related economic effects," Mr. Callahan continued. In April 2020, Transamerica announced a comprehensive CARES Act customer support initiative. In June, the company expanded its online financial wellness program for retirement plan participants. It introduced a small business initiative to support retirement plan participants, sponsors, and third party administrators in September. In February 2021, Transamerica introduced an online notary service to help promote social distancing during the pandemic.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About Plan Sponsor Council of America

Plan Sponsor Council of America (PSCA), part of the American Retirement Association, is a diverse, collaborative community of engaged retirement savings plan sponsors, working together on behalf of millions of employees to solve real problems, create positive change, and expand on the success of the employer-sponsored retirement savings system. With members representing employers of all sizes and industries, PSCA offers a forum for comprehensive dialogue. By sharing its collective knowledge and experience, PSCA also serves as a resource to policymakers, the media, and other stakeholders as part of its commitment to improving retirement security for millions of Americans.

