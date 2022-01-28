Transamerica Earns Perfect Score on Corporate Equality Index

BALTIMORE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today that the company earned a score of 100% from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on their 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). Transamerica has received a perfect score on the annual benchmarking survey and report—which measures workplace equality for LGBTQ+ employees—since 2017.

"Transamerica has made a strong commitment to inclusion and diversity, and we appreciate being recognized once again by the Human Rights Campaign for our efforts to maintain workplace equality," said Holly Waters, Chief People, Places & Brand Officer at Transamerica. "At Transamerica, we believe that diversity makes us smarter and more creative. We value the wellbeing of all our employees, and we will continue to make every effort to ensure our LGBTQ+ employees receive our support and that all employees are empowered to bring their authentic selves to work each day. We are proud to be an inclusive organization."

The CEI applies rigorous criteria to rate major businesses on their corporate policies and practices regarding LGBTQ+ inclusion and workforce protections, including non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, support for an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. Transamerica's effort to meet all the CEI's criteria resulted in the 100% ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Transamerica for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

Transamerica supports inclusion through unconscious bias training for employees to promote a respectful workplace, as well as Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including Transamerica PROUD for LGBTQ+ employees and allies. ERGs, which are open to all employees, host regular events to highlight members' interests and issues and allow members to provide insight and feedback to the company's leaders.

Prospective employees can find more information about Transamerica and employment opportunities at careers.transamerica.com. More information on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, including the full report, can be found at https://www.hrc.org/resources/corporate-equality-index.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com .

Media inquiries:

[email protected]

Hank Williams

(319) 355-7789

Julie Quinlan

(303) 383-5923

SOURCE TRANSAMERICA