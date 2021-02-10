Transamerica Enhances Customer Experience with Remote Online Notary Service

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today the enhancement of retirement plan participants' online experience by offering a new way to notarize a number of documents without leaving the comfort and safety of home via remote online notarization. Through a collaboration with remote online notarization pioneer Notarize, Transamerica gives plan participants the choice to use a digital secure alternative to in-person traditional notarization or to submit a notarized document rather than a medallion signature guarantee for certain transactions.

"Consumers are searching for more options to complete transactions, which is why Transamerica and Notarize are collaborating to effectively streamline the notary process," said Kent Callahan, CEO of Workplace Solutions for Transamerica. "By implementing this new platform, we provide customers with a safe, secure, and fully electronic way to notarize transactions."

Available anytime, Notarize is a secure and efficient way to certify documents online. Customers receive a link to a custom landing page to create an account and upload forms using any computer, Apple, or Android device with video and audio capabilities. They are then connected with a commissioned virtual notary to engage in a multi-factor authentication process, including video capture of their ID and a dynamic knowledge-based assessment to confirm and validate their identity. Overall, the remote online experience mirrors an in-person notarization, but brings the signer to a digital signing table via online video where the additional benefits include additional layers of safety, security and validation via the encrypted online process - and the speed and convenience of being able to notarize documents anytime and anywhere. Once all documents are signed, the completed document is automatically submitted by the Notarize platform to Transamerica for approval for a nominal fee. Spanish-speaking notaries are also available.

"Transamerica was ahead of the curve and leveraged Notarize to fully digitize their product experiences so customers could keep life and business moving forward, especially during the pandemic," said Pat Kinsel, Notarize CEO. "Across all industries, consumers demand technology to simplify and speed up their experiences, and Transamerica met them in this moment by quickly deploying Notarize's best-in-class online notarization product to give them a convenient and secure solution when they needed it most."

"Leveraging technology to automate and streamline our processes is ongoing in every aspect of our business," added Mr. Callahan. "Of course, the pandemic accelerated the need for digital solutions. Our collaboration with Notarize makes the verification process quicker and easier for our customers and will remain core to how we digitize our business and offer useful consumer solutions, even post-pandemic."

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2019, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $50 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2019, Aegon managed over $1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About Notarize

Notarize is the first platform to enable people to sign and notarize documents online, 24/7. From adopting a child to buying or selling a home or car or making financial plans for the future, Notarize's trusted products and services are digitizing and rewiring industries to bring trust to life and business' most important moments and make them more convenient, secure, and verifiable. For more information, please visit notarize.com.

