Transamerica Expands Availability of Stable Value Option

BALTIMORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica today announced the availability of its flagship stable value option, the Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option, on an investment-only basis. The Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option is now available to almost any retirement plan provider. The option is designed to be compatible with virtually any type of employer-sponsored retirement plan.

The Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option is a stable value product that guarantees principal and interest. The option's objective is to provide maximum return consistent with a principal-protected product backed by the financial strength of the Transamerica Life Insurance Company general account.

"Financial advisors and plan sponsors have asked for a stable value solution that can fit any retirement plan provider's needs. With the Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option, we are providing that solution to the retirement marketplace as a whole," said Bradie Barr, President of Transamerica Stable Value Solutions Inc. "This option offers safety through a full guarantee of principal and interest, supported by a portfolio of high-quality, fixed income securities within the general account. In addition, this stable value option offers liquidity to participants, as they can withdraw or transfer funds daily at book value regardless of market conditions."

A differentiating feature available with this product is a flexible contract holder termination option. In advance of the contract's issuance, the plan sponsor may select the potential length of a book value termination period to align with their plan's goals and objectives.

With this stable value option, all deposits are credited with the same interest rate daily. Crediting rates are established based on the prevailing interest rate environment at the time.

The Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option is available to all qualified retirement plans with a minimum of $5 million in assets to transfer into the account.

To learn more about the Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option, employers may contact their financial professional or reach out to Transamerica directly at [email protected].

The investment option is not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC or any other governmental agency. Not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank, bank affiliate, or credit union. May lose value.

This material is being provided for informational purposes only. It should not be viewed as an investment recommendation by Transamerica for customers or prospective customers. Customers seeking advice regarding their particular investment needs should contact a financial professional.

The Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option is a group annuity contract available from Transamerica Life Insurance Company (TLIC or Transamerica), 6400 C Street SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52499, under contract form no. TMAF1600-1019 or TMAF1900-0821, depending on the jurisdiction. TLIC is not authorized in New York and does not do business in New York. Contract form and number vary, and the contract may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Contract fees and charges may apply. The financial strength and ratings of Transamerica and its affiliated companies do not reflect the quality of the products offered by the issuing company or sold directly by a Transamerica company. Ratings do not imply approval of the group annuity product. For complete information, contact your Transamerica representative.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

