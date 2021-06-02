Transamerica Expands Mutual Fund Lineup for Retirement Investors with Five R6 Shares

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces today the launch of new R6 retirement share classes for five existing Transamerica mutual funds. The new R6 shares are available to retirement investors in employer-sponsored retirement plans, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). The five new Transamerica R6 share classes launched on May 28, 2021.

The new share classes are:

"Helping retirement investors achieve their goals is important to us and combining strong investment strategies with these new R6 share classes can be an effective means to accomplish that," said Tom Wald, Chief Investment Officer for Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Nearly half of U.S. households are at risk of not being able to maintain their current standard of living in retirement, according to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. Saving for retirement is an important goal for many Americans, and investment options such as Transamerica's new R6 shares can help investors put more of their money to work for them. In consideration of the retirement market's unique structure, the newly added R6 shares offer lower annual expenses for retirement investors both up front and over time than other share classes available in these funds. In addition to being compatible with IRAs and HSAs, the new R6 share classes can be used as investment options in employer-sponsored retirement plans administered by Transamerica Retirement Solutions, LLC, or other recordkeepers. With the launch of these share classes, financial advisors and plan sponsors can help retirement plan participants prepare to retire with confidence.

As the advisor to the funds, Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. takes a diversified approach to investment management. Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. applies the portfolio management experience of numerous and varied asset managers throughout the industry to sub-advise funds. This approach gives investors a full range of investment strategies to provide competitive investment returns.

With the addition of five new R6 share classes, Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. increases its wide array of mutual funds, variable product portfolios, and exchange-traded funds totaling assets under management of more than $89 billion as of April 30, 2021.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. The funds advised and sponsored by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. include Transamerica Funds, Transamerica Series Trust and DeltaShares® exchange traded funds. Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. has total assets under management of more than $89 billion as of April 30, 2021, and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon N.V., an international life insurance, pension, and asset management company.

Mutual Funds are subject to market risk, including the loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Mutual Funds are sold by prospectus. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus. Please go to www.transamerica.com or contact your financial professional to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Please read it carefully before investing.

There is no assurance that the funds will meet the investment objectives/strategies. There are risks associated with investing. There are no sales charges for Class R6; however, there are fees associated with Class R6. For further information regarding objectives/strategies/risks and fees associated with R6 shares, please see the prospectus. These fees could reduce the return of investments in Class R6 shares of the funds.

Class R6 shares of the funds are intended for purchase by participants in certain eligible accounts such as 401(k) plans, 457 plans, employer-sponsored 403(b) plans, profit sharing and money purchase plans, defined benefit plans, non-qualified deferred compensation plans, IRAs, and health savings plans and health savings accounts under Section 223 of the Internal Revenue Code (eligible plans).

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused substantial market disruption and dislocation around the world including the U.S. During periods of market disruption, which may trigger trading halts, the Funds' exposure to the risks described in the Funds' prospectuses will likely increase. As a result, whether or not the Funds invest in securities of issuers located in or with significant exposure to the countries directly affected, the value and liquidity of the Funds' investments may be negatively affected.

Transamerica Funds are advised by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (TAM) and distributed by Transamerica Capital, Inc. (TCI), member of FINRA. 1801 California Street, Suite 5200, Denver, Colorado 80202. All Transamerica companies identified are affiliated.

Media inquiries:

[email protected]

Erin Yang

(303) 383-5295

Julie Quinlan

(303) 383-5923

SOURCE Transamerica

Related Links

https://www.transamerica.com

