Universities Space Research Association Welcomes The Catholic University of America to its Prestigious Consortium

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universities Space Research Association (USRA) elected the Catholic University of America (CUA) as a member institution officially on May 18, 2026, bringing URSA's membership to 124 institutions.

The eligibility criteria for USRA membership include demonstrated significant contributions in space or aerospace research by faculty, and a substantial commitment to a course of studies and dissertation research leading to the doctorate in one or more related fields. The Catholic University's academic prominence and background in physics, engineering, computer science and the University's passion for space science made it an ideal candidate for membership with USRA where research excellence, innovation, and collaboration thrive.

CUA has a long and distinguished record of accomplishments in various areas within space science, including heliophysics, astrophysics and planetary science. CUA, through its Institute for Astrophysics and Computational Sciences (IACS), has maintained a long-standing collaboration with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), dating back to the mid-1990s. This collaboration is highlighted by two active cooperative agreements between CUA/IACS and NASA/GSFC: the Partnership for Heliophysics and Space Environment Research (PHaSER) and the Center for Research and Exploration in Science and Space Technology II (CRESSTII). Notably, USRA was one of CUA's partners in PHaSER. CUA's work under CRESSTII, led by the University of Maryland, covers astronomy and planetary science and high-energy astrophysics.

In addition, CUA has invested in other facilities which provide interdisciplinary research opportunities for students, faculty, and sponsors. Since obtaining Carnegie R1 designation (very high research activity) in 2025, CUA's plans to forge strategic partnerships which strengthens their research prowess and ultimately the impact to the community – local, regional, and nationally. Recently, aligned with the values of USRA, CUA provided support for this year's recent meeting of USRA's HBCU S&T Council.

Dr. Elsayed Talaat, President and CEO of Universities Space Research Association stated "We are delighted to have The Catholic University of America as part of our University Association. We look forward to the contributions of The Catholic University of America in ongoing space science investigations, and collaborations with faculty and peers on space-related projects, and USRA programs that bridge academic research with real-world space exploration challenges. We welcome CUA's contributions to USRA's legacy of excellence in science and furthering its mission of advancing knowledge in service to humanity."

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs under federal funding. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

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SOURCE Universities Space Research Association