TransCelerate to Advance Industry Dialogue on Patient-Centered Innovation, AI and Real-World Evidence at PHUSE US Connect 2026

Keynotes and panel sessions will explore AI-enabled translational safety, real-world evidence integration and clinical enterprise modernization

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCelerate BioPharma (TransCelerate), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health of people around the world by accelerating and simplifying clinical research, will play a leading role at PHUSE US Connect 2026, contributing to discussions on clinical innovation, AI and real-world evidence through two conference keynotes and additional leadership and panel sessions.

Held March 22–26 in Austin, Texas, PHUSE US Connect convenes the clinical data science community to advance innovation in data-driven development. TransCelerate's participation reflects its continued commitment to advancing cross-industry collaboration and delivering practical, implementable solutions that accelerate and simplify clinical research while strengthening patient safety.

Lilliam Rosario, Ph.D., Program Director at TransCelerate and former Director of the FDA's Office of Computational Science, and Rob DiCicco, Vice President, Portfolio Management at TransCelerate, will each deliver keynote addresses during the conference, highlighting the evolving role of AI, real-world data and cross-industry collaboration in modernizing clinical development.

Rosario will present "Patients First: Collaboration and Innovation Shaping the Future of Safe and Effective Medicines," on March 26 at 9:00 a.m. CT. Drawing on her experience leading FDA's computational science efforts, Rosario will explore how shared data standards, structured digital workflows, and improved collaboration across the development lifecycle can reduce uncertainty, strengthen regulatory confidence and support safer, more patient centered development decisions.

"Translational safety, in particular, depends on how effectively we align data, standards and collaboration across the industry," said Rosario. "PHUSE brings together the leaders shaping clinical data science, making it a timely venue to advance these conversations and support innovation that leads to safer outcomes for patients."

DiCicco will deliver his keynote, "Modernizing the Clinical Trials Enterprise: Evidence Generation in the Next 10 Years," on March 25 at 9:00 a.m. CT as part of the Real-World Evidence Pavilion. His keynote will examine why the promise of the Twenty-First Century Cures Act to leverage electronic health data has yet to be fully realized, and how advances in technology and cross-industry collaboration can accelerate modern, scalable evidence generation across the clinical trials enterprise.

In addition to their keynote addresses, both leaders will participate in panel discussions throughout the conference. On March 23 at 4:00 p.m. CT, Rosario will join "From Knowledge to Harnessing Insight: Rethinking Learning, Systems, and Growth through Personal Knowledge Management," exploring how organizations can move beyond traditional knowledge management to foster adaptive learning cultures that turn information into actionable insight. She will also take part in "Lead the AI Era – Act Now, Transform Pharma: From Data to Breakthroughs," on March 25 at 4:00 p.m. CT, where senior leaders will discuss scaling AI-driven transformation responsibly, balancing innovation with governance while building trust and organizational capability.

That same day, DiCicco will join the panel discussion "Transforming Real-World Evidence: Integrating AI, Digital Health and Patient-Centric RWE" at 9:45 a.m. CT, exploring how AI and digital health technologies are advancing real-world evidence strategies and translating diverse data into actionable insights across healthcare systems and regulatory settings. Later that afternoon, he will also participate in a session examining how standards organizations are working together to advance interoperability across research and care, challenging persistent myths and highlighting real-world examples of alignment and collaboration.

