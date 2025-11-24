transcosmos and Arent announce joint development of Connectix Build, a platform to integrate, accumulate, and leverage construction site data automatically

The new service transforms everyday onsite practices into corporate assets

TOKYO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director & Co-presidents: Masaaki Muta/Takeshi Kamiya; transcosmos) and Arent Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hiroki Kamobayashi; Arent) today announced the joint development of Connectix Build, a service platform designed to automatically integrate and accumulate the vast amount of data generated daily at construction sites, transforming it into corporate assets that strengthen competitiveness.

The construction industry is increasingly adopting advanced digital tools and AI solutions, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Construction Information Modeling (CIM). However, many companies struggle to achieve the expected benefits. Based on decades of experience serving the industry, transcosmos and Arent identified the key bottleneck: digital disconnect, or siloed data.

Every day, on-site operations produce large volumes of digital information—drawings, schedules, documents, photos, and chat logs. Today, these data sets are stored separately across multiple tools and systems, resulting in a collection of fragmented and unformatted information. This disconnect prevents companies from fully utilizing their data. Under the concept of connecting data, Connectix Build transforms the fragmented state into an integrated environment that seamlessly connects tools, data, operations, and all stakeholders.

The integrated platform combines transcosmos's expertise, cultivated through over 40 years of developing service platforms tailored to the construction industry, with Arent's strength in product development that addresses structural challenges in the industry through AI and other advanced technologies. This hybrid approach goes beyond deploying tools—it drives digital transformation (DX) by enabling the effective use of diverse data throughout every process on-site. With Connectix Build, transcosmos and Arent aim to help the construction industry boost productivity, overcome the ever-serious challenge of skill transfer to the next generations, and ultimately build a foundation for sustainable growth.

Three core values of Connectix Build

1: Connect processes (connect features)

Through APIs, Connectix Build seamlessly integrates with a range of products and existing tools, including Arent's cloud process management system, PROCOLLA, and BIM operations support software, Lightning BIM series. It eliminates manual data transfer, import/export operations, and creates a consistent data flow.

This strategic approach maximizes the value of IT investments made to date.

To utilize collected data, Connectix Build offers a designated platform for each company and redefines currently divided business processes into a consistent workflow, helping companies transform processes.

2: Connect data (accumulate and utilize)

Connect tools and data to rebuild the divided work processes into a connected workflow.

Boost productivity dramatically at construction sites by streamlining the entire process—automating routine reporting, enabling rapid sharing of design changes, and linking inspection records with photographic data. AI handles repetitive tasks automatically while an expert team manages operations requiring professional judgment and validates data. This hybrid approach frees on-site managers from time-consuming tasks, maximizing productivity and creativity.

3: Create a usable knowledgebase: Turn individual expertise into corporate assets

Visualize experienced engineers' thought processes and decision-making criteria based on daily operational data.

Facilitate skill transfer by creating a learning system that references past cases. Standardize processes and establish best practices using data to stabilize quality and foster a culture of continuous improvement across the organization. These measures turn tacit, personalized know-how into organization-wide usable knowledge, promote skill transfer, and systematically elevate organization-wide skill levels.

By leveraging accumulated data, AI predicts potential risks and recommends next-actions, providing intelligent support.

*1: PROCOLLA: Arent's proprietary AI-based cloud process management system for the construction industry. It streamlines on-site operations and eliminates dependency on personalized skills by auto-generating work schedules based on drawings and past data, while enabling workers to edit in natural language and collaborate in groups in real time.

*2: Lightning BIM series: A series of Arent's proprietary software for the construction industry supporting BIM operations. As an add-in primarily for Autodesk Revit, Lightning BIM series provides an intuitive and effective environment for BIM-related tasks.

The series name reflects Arent's vision of creating a future where users can work swiftly and lightly—like lightning. By maximizing Revit's potential, Arent aims to build a society where BIM is widely accessible to many users. With a goal of helping Japan's construction industry shape a more productive, predictable, and highly profitable future with Connectix Build. With this goal, transcosmos and Arent strive to become true partners for clients, passing down wisdom to future generations.

Going forward, transcosmos will also deliver DX services tailored to planning, design, procurement, and maintenance domains, expanding beyond construction. Through these solutions, transcosmos will further contribute to industry development.

The two companies will hold the following seminar to introduce more about Connectix Build.

JAPAN BUILD TOKYO－International Building and Home Week

Expo & Seminars [1F, South Exhibition Halls]

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Time: 12:00 - 12:45

Seminar title: Connect with Data: Create the future of constructionーNew approach to achieve DX in construction by Arent and transcosmos

Register here: https://biz.q-pass.jp/f/11137/jb_seminar_tokyo_25/seminar_register

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

About Arent inc.

With the mission of "Democratizing Tacit Knowledge," Arent Inc. drives digital transformation across the construction industry. Its business is organized around two pillars: the DX Business, which co-creates transformation projects with clients, and the Product Business, which develops and markets proprietary SaaS solutions. Arent's product lineup includes the Lightning BIM series of Revit plug-ins for intuitive BIM workflows, as well as solutions such as PlantStream®, BUILD-IKKAN Series, Genba-Navi Project Scheduler, and Shinsei-kun f Series — all developed to address the structural challenges of the construction industry through technology (URL: https://arent.co.jp/en/).

