With a Human-in-the-Loop model built on employees, gig workers, and technologies, transcosmos delivers specialized AI data annotation services in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean

TOKYO, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced the release of highly specialized AI training and data annotation services in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages. The service covers both specialized and company-specific data, regardless of volume size. Specialized areas include geography, history, finance, and engineering.

transcosmos launches AI training and annotation services leveraging talent across Japan and ASEAN

Until now, most AI data annotation—operations that label and tag image, voice, and text data for AI training—has focused on general data in English. With global AI demand rising, market needs are shifting toward multilingual, highly specialized data annotation services.

Leveraging its talent pool across Japan and ASEAN countries, transcosmos offers annotation services powered by professionals with deep expertise in CX domains such as contact centers, digital marketing, and system development. The service supports Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages, covering markets with exceptionally high demands. Building on its network of talented employees and gig workers, specialists perform tasks including: data collection from documents and image sources in highly specialized fields; image, voice, and sentence labeling; emotion analysis; data extraction from contracts; and dialogue scenario creation and data generation.

Additionally, industry-experienced professionals annotate client-specific data—covering services, products, and customer inquiries—helping clients develop their own large language models (LLMs).

To ensure seamless operations and smooth and effective talent assignment, transcosmos is developing a resource management system that centrally stores information on utilization rate, areas of expertise, certifications, qualifications, and work history. transcosmos plans to register approximately 40,000 individuals, primarily employees. This system will enable managers to assign the right people to the right projects based on requirements, timelines, and skill sets.

Building on expertise and know-how gained through performing data collection and AI data annotation projects at transcosmos AI Lab, transcosmos will expand data annotation into more specialized areas and increase supported languages, leveraging its global network beyond ASEAN.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.