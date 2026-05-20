Recognized for delivering outstanding results through full-funnel planning that seamlessly optimizes the customer journey from awareness to acquisition

TOKYO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is pleased to announce that a planner from its Digital Agency Business Division, CX Business Headquarters, has received the Best Planner Award at the LY Corporation Partner Award 2025 H2, hosted by LY Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and Representative Director, CEO: Takeshi Idezawa). This award is presented to individual planners who made outstanding contributions during the second half of fiscal year 2025 by leveraging LY marketing solutions to address client challenges and drive business growth.

transcosmos named "Best Planner" for the second consecutive term at LY Corporation Partner Award 2025 H2

■ About LY Corporation Partner Award

Among LY Partner Program partners, the LY Corporation Partner Award recognizes partners who have made exceptional solution proposals as well as partners who have contributed to sales growth and market development in the advertising business.

■ About Best Planner Award

The Best Planner Award honors planners who have implemented unprecedented user engagement initiatives and generated revenue through CX (Customer Experience) and DX (Digital Transformation) initiatives utilizing LY marketing solutions.

■ Award Winner

Sho Kurosawa

Digital Agency Business Division, CX Business Headquarters

■ Background and Key Achievements

In an advertising campaign for a major travel agency, the recipient executed a full-funnel strategy that seamlessly optimized the entire process from awareness to acquisition. By comprehensively implementing key initiatives at each stage, the campaign successfully expanded its new customer base, increased branded search, and drove significant sales growth in an integrated manner. The winner was awarded for these achievements, which were recognized as exemplary operational results that enabled both strong brand building and sustained growth.

transcosmos will continue to contribute to its clients' business growth and value enhancement by delivering carefully tailored operations aligned with their specific challenges and objectives, while leveraging its advanced expertise in LY marketing solutions.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.