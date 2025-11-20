transcosmos releases "trans-ASC," solution to maximize Meta ad performance

With detailed targeting features, enables using Advantage+ sales campaigns for all kinds of ad campaigns

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos hereby announces that the company has developed and released "trans-ASC," an advertising solution that enables more detailed targeting using "Advantage+ sales campaigns," an advertising product by Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta). With trans-ASC in place, brands can run the PDCA cycle using the optimized targeting, thereby maximizing advertising performance.

trans-ASC has already led a client to success prior to its official release. The client has been running a promotion campaign to increase its registered members, setting "online registration" as a conversion metrics. However, the client faced a challenge in increasing the valid registration rate after the conversion, which directly affects the company's key performance index. To tackle this challenge, transcosmos deployed trans-ASC to limit ads to certain age groups with extremely low registration rates. trans-ASC achieved a significant result, increasing the conversion rate and boosted the valid registration rate by 151%.

■ About trans-ASC

Advantage+ sales campaigns is a most advanced AI-powered ad optimization tool with sales objectives. With fully automated optimization features, there's basically no need for detailed manual targeting. Yet, brands couldn't use the tool for some product campaigns to avoid ad deliveries to certain audiences. Recognizing the situation, transcosmos has developed and released trans-ASC which enables API integrations as well as controlling target audiences.

With trans-ASC, brands can maximize ad performance even for promotions with various audience criteria such as gender and age groups, just like excluding such audiences. In addition, ad managers can centrally manage account-based customized settings on a dedicated dashboard, enabling them to run the PDCA cycle to further optimize targeting performance based on the past results.

■ transcosmos AI policy

Since our foundation, transcosmos has been helping clients solve their business challenges by combining People and Technology. We believe it essential to develop highly-skilled professionals who can deliver tailored services, as well as build systems, remaining committed to the origin of our business—People & Technology—and providing high value-added services in the area of AI.

With the aim of helping clients maximizing ad performance, transcosmos will continue to deepen its partnership with Meta and provide clients with outstanding solutions and operational expertise.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.