transcosmos wins Special Jury Award at Contact Center Awards 2025

Honored for clear, goal-oriented initiative by co-defining Mission, Vision & Value with client

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that the company has received the Special Jury Award in the Strategy category, Center Awards, at the Contact Center Awards 2025, sponsored by the Editorial Office of Monthly Magazine Call Center Japan, RIC TELECOM Co., Ltd. and co-sponsored by e.Partners, Inc.

Find out more about Contact Center Awards 2025 (no translation available): https://www.cc-award.com/

transcosmos operations team members with jury member Chizuru Kamijima, CEO of Nexal, Inc. (left)

Established in 2004, the Contact Center Awards are among Japan's most prestigious contact center award programs. The annual event celebrates outstanding initiatives and achievements aimed at addressing operational challenges, while encouraging knowledge-sharing to elevate service quality across the industry.

transcosmos strategically operates its contact centers to bring clients' corporate philosophies to life by building an operational foundation based on a customized MVV—Mission, Vision, and Value—for each client. At the Contact Center Awards 2025, transcosmos presented a client case study featuring its partnership with MICARD, Co, Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Takao Umeda), where transcosmos contact center achieved a 330% increase in key performance indicators (KPI), earning recognition with the Special Jury Award.

From the center manager to all communicators, the MICARD Customer Service Center team co-created an MVV together with the client through a two-way dialogue on the client's strategic priorities and its approach to creating customer value. To deliver on the MVV, the center visualized the connection between customer experience value and contact center operations, enabling center members to resonate with the MVV and take initiative. By focusing on the client's challenge of increasing web registrations, the center achieved a 330% increase in KPI and boosted web registrations by 4.4 times, directly contributing to the client's business performance. Additionally, the center decreased turnover and clerical errors, enhancing service quality and ensuring stable on-site operations.

Find out more about Center MVV—Co-creating strategic customer touchpoints that help enhance corporate value (no translation available): https://www.transcosmos-cotra.jp/solution/mvv

The juries highly praised transcosmos for its exceptional approach as expressed in the following comments:

"In many cases, outsourcers operate without a deep understanding of the client's contact center role, its value and long-term vision. In contrast, transcosmos collaborated with its client to define a shared Mission, Vision, and Value (MVV). On-site team members worked with clear purpose, going beyond standard KPIs to deliver enhanced performance. This level of engagement is rare among outsourcers. We award transcosmos the Special July Award for setting a new benchmark for the industry."

Yosuke Ishitsuka, General Manager of Business Department at MICARD, Co, Ltd. commented:

"I would like to extend our sincere congratulations to our partner, transcosmos, for receiving the Special Jury Award in the Contact Center Awards 2025.

By co-creating the MVV, every member of our MICARD Customer Service Center is now committed to our new vision—always being there for customers—and taking initiative. This mindset has become part of our culture. As a result, the center has delivered remarkable business outcomes: a 330% increase in key performance indicators, 4.4 times more web registrations, and operational enhancements such as reduced turnover, fewer clerical errors, and enhanced service quality.

This initiative goes beyond enhanced operations. It is a powerful example of how customer experience value and business growth can be achieved simultaneously.

Together with transcosmos, we will continue to take on new challenges to deliver services that customers choose."

Under the vision—to become a bridge between people's happiness and a well-being society with the power of communication—approximately 23,000 communicators in the transcosmos Digital Customer Communications (DCC) sector provide call center and other communication services from 31 locations across Japan.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.