transcosmos expands services for Chief Logistics Officers to help address Japan's 2024 problems in logistics and comply with two revised logistics laws

New trans-logiManager solution helps visualize and optimize logistics costs and delivery performance

TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overcoming so-called 2024 problem in logistics has become a top priority in Japan. Against this background, two revised logistics laws enacted in April 2024—the Motor Truck Transportation Business Act and the Act on Advancement of Integration and Streamlining of Distribution Business—will take effect in April 2026. These laws require specified business operators to assign a Chief Logistics Officer (CLO) and submit medium- to long-term plans. To support businesses in addressing the 2024 problem and complying with the revised laws, transcosmos will offer trans-logiManager, a new logistics DX (digital transformation) solution that expands the features of its logistics cost optimization services launched in July 2024. The new solution first helps businesses visualize the CLO's functions, such as managing truck drivers' working hours, developing medium- to long-term plans, and preparing regular reports. Based on these responsibilities, the solution helps CLOs gather necessary information and provides a range of services starting at a monthly service fee of 400,000 yen.

trans-logiManager Reports (for illustration purposes only)

Service details

Logistics information analytics tool

A tool for integrating, visualizing, and analyzing various logistics-related information (orders, sales, freight bills).

•Logistics costs

Collect sales data (orders and sales) and logistics data (shipping and delivery costs) managed by ERP and internal systems to understand monthly trends, cost ratios, and changes in volume by client, product, and logistics vendor.

•Shipping record

Collect monthly shipping information and display data by shipping method and content.

Aggregate weight, distance, and loading efficiency data by logistics vendor, shipping method, and shipping address to understand shipping frequency and changes in CO2 emissions.

•Visualize driver working hours

Aggregate hours spent on delivery, standby, and loading across multiple centers and display trends in changes and improvements as well as total hours.

Calculate and display trends in hours spent on delivery, standby, and loading by vehicle.

Collect information from berth reservation systems used in each center and digital tachometers installed on vehicles to understand activity hours by vehicle.



Logistics information analysis and reporting

Analyze accumulated logistics-related information and create regular reports that highlight trends and challenges.



CLO support consulting

Support for creating medium- to long-term plans and regular reports (providing analytics results and necessary information).

Support for solving client-specific challenges based on the analytics report.



Digitization and cleansing

Digitize information required for visualizing, analyzing, and addressing logistics-related challenges. Provide data integration and cleansing services.

Reports (for illustration purposes only)

The newly launched solution, trans-logiManager, is designed to help CLOs—who are responsible for addressing Japan's 2024 logistics problem and complying with the two revised logistics laws, optimize logistics costs and streamline reporting tasks using logistics data.

transcosmos has been providing a wide range of industry-specific services through its SCM back-office service offerings. In spring 2026, the company plans to release trans-sc Manager, a solution that helps optimize demand and supply as well as inventory management, further expanding its SCM back-office service lineup.

By combining its long-standing expertise with its capability to visualize information, transcosmos will support logistics management operations through services that streamline and optimize processes, helping businesses tackle challenges across their entire supply chains.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

