transcosmos wins the Vertical New Hero - Real Estate at Meta Agency First Awards Japan 2025

Japan's sole winner: recognized for its innovative approach in using Meta ads in the real estate industry

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is delighted to announce that it has received the Vertical New Hero – Real Estate Award at the Meta Agency First Awards Japan 2025, hosted by Facebook Japan G.K, the Japanese subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta). The company was recognized for enhancing overall advertising performance and helping clients achieve superior results in the real estate industry by proactively using vertical videos—considered "performant creative," a marketing approach essential for achieving higher performance with Meta advertising.

Vertical New Hero – Real Estate Award

■About the Meta Agency First Awards Japan 2025: Vertical New Hero – Real Estate

This award recognizes agencies that have unlocked the potential in Meta tools potential for the real estate industry and created success stories through the innovative use of Meta solutions, and made exceptional contributions to clients by helping them overcome challenges.

■Unique expertise and solution that maximize performance

Through close partnerships with Meta and real estate industry clients, transcosmos has remained committed to developing best practices for Meta ads best practices for each client, consistently staying up to date with the latest advancements. Building on these insights, transcosmos developed its proprietary solution, trans-ASC, leveraging Meta's AI solutions—its primary focus—to help clients achieve measurable performance enhancements through optimized operations tailored to each client's business environment (*).

Harnessing Meta's advanced advertising solutions, transcosmos will continue to support clients' marketing efforts by delivering an enhanced customer experience.

*Visit here for press release (no translation available): transcosmos releases "trans-ASC," a solution to maximize Meta ad performance

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/company/news/250925.html

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

