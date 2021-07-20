Transfix Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team - Appoints Sophie Dabbs as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix , a leading transportation solutions provider that is reshaping the future of freight through its digital platform and best-in-class carrier network, today announced Sophie Dabbs has joined as Chief Commercial Officer. Over the last few years, the company significantly accelerated in growth across the board - more than quadrupling in revenue, and tripling in enterprise customers.



"Sophie brings invaluable experience developing and leading top performing teams at high-growth companies within the transportation industry," said Lily Shen, CEO and President, Transfix. "She combines strategic acumen with insight from nearly every angle of our sector that will be instrumental as we continue to develop powerful solutions, deepen customer relationships, and unlock new growth."

Dabbs brings two decades of experience in customer management, transportation analysis, solution design and implementation, sales and marketing, and process improvement in the manufacturing and logistics industries. At Transfix, she will oversee sales, partnerships, account management, carrier management, marketplace strategy, pricing, and operations.

"I am passionate about helping both shippers and carriers accomplish and exceed their business goals, and I believe Transfix has a higher ideal for an industry that impacts the entire world economy," said Dabbs. "Not only is Transfix creating solutions that will add meaningful value across the supply chain, it is revolutionizing the transportation space with a vision to build a platform and a community that will change the way freight moves now and in the future. There truly is a generational moment for this type of company, and I am thrilled to be joining at this exciting time."

Most recently, Dabbs served as Senior Vice President of Client Services at Transportation Insight, a multi-modal, enterprise logistics provider. Previously, Dabbs worked at Mondi Packaging. Prior to that, she held a Business Development leadership position at Schneider Logistics/Schneider National, where she held multiple operational roles. She also spent a number of years at C.H. Robinson in Account Management, as well as in Global Sales and Marketing.

Dabbs earned her degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Converse College.



For more information about Transfix, please visit www.transfix.io.

About Transfix

Transfix is a leading transportation solutions provider whose digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings are helping reshape the future of freight. The company combines deep industry expertise and a best in class carrier network with cutting edge technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and unmatched intelligence for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. Today, the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network, including six of the top ten retailers and five of the ten largest food and beverage brands in America. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City. For more information, visit www.transfix.io.

Media Contact

Cornelia Fernandez-Salvador, Carve Communications for Transfix

[email protected]

(786) 354-0012

SOURCE Transfix

Related Links

http://www.transfix.io

