Transfix Launches Shipper Advisory Council to Build a More Collaborative Supply Chain Ecosystem

News provided by

Transfix

19 Jul, 2023, 09:12 ET

–  Brings together key industry players to foster a deeper understanding of industry challenges and solutions –

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, Inc. ("Transfix"), the Intelligent Freight Platform™, today announced the launch of the Transfix Shipper Advisory Council, designed to foster a more trusted and collaborative supply chain ecosystem, bridge gaps in the industry, and cultivate a deeper understanding of the challenges shippers and carriers face.

"Our shipper council is an extension of what we do best: driving strategic conversations with our customers using data and insights, cultivating an ecosystem of trust and transparency, and connecting shippers and carriers to accelerate value across both sides of the market," said Rachel Meranus, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer at Transfix. "This powerhouse taskforce we've brought together includes some of the most innovative minds and changemakers who are successfully navigating a better path forward for the supply chain of tomorrow."

Founding Transfix Shipper Advisory Council members include:

  • Fabio Baldassari, Senior Director of Procurement, Logistics at Niagara Bottling
  • Jared Ferraro, Vice President of Supply Chain & Procurement at Nutrafol
  • Anup Pillay, Vice President of Procurement at Niagara Bottling
  • Jeff Amble, Director of Transportation Sourcing at Target
  • John Schilli, Director of Transportation at Henkel
  • Sean Williams, Vice President of Operations at Ravago

Shipper council members receive access to:

  • In-depth roundtables around current and future market conditions with Transfix guest speakers such as Paul Poziumschi (Senior Director, Freight Market Intelligence, former derivatives trader for over two decades) and Justin Maze (Director of Carrier Operations, co-host of the Transfix Take Podcast).
  • Trendspotting share-outs of critical factors and our proprietary data and insights.
  • Exclusive "first looks" at upcoming products and features to help build further expansion across the supply chain.
  • Beta products in the works.
  • Curated events and experiences designed to deepen shipper and carrier relationships.
  • Moderated listening sessions where peers are encouraged to share their most troublesome logistical challenges and gain opportunities for solutions.

The shipper council convenes quarterly as a virtual meeting with opportunities for in-person gatherings throughout the year. "We've already kicked off with some unique collaborations, value-add experiences, and solution-driven discussions. The momentum is exciting," added Meranus.

For more information on the Transfix Shipper Council, visit https://transfix.io/shipper-council.

About Transfix
Transfix drives modern supply chain impact at scale with its Intelligent Freight Platform™. By combining enterprise-grade, machine-learning technology with intuitive software and dedicated supply chain experts, Transfix is enabling organizations to deliver with high performance and high reliability, drive long-term strategy and capacity planning, take empty miles off the road, and optimize their networks, at scale. Today, Transfix connects shippers to nearly 30,000 carriers with real-time, many-to-many freight matching and the visibility they need to make their supply chains more efficient and environmentally responsible. Learn more at Transfix.io

Media Contact
Chelsea Horn, Carve Communications for Transfix
[email protected]com
(210) 378-8580

SOURCE Transfix

