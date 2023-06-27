Transfix Releases Second Annual ESG Report

Transfix

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

– Highlights significant progress in advancing short- and long-term sustainability goals  –

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, Inc. ("Transfix"), the Intelligent Freight Platform, today announced the release of its second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report highlights the company's progress across ESG initiatives in 2022 such as a commitment to decrease freight emissions and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within and beyond internal operations.

"From the very beginning, we've recognized our responsibility to build a more sustainable future across our industry," said Jonathan Salama, CEO and co-founder of Transfix. "To that end, this report reflects the strategic steps we are taking to reduce our environmental impact and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion not just at Transfix, but across the industry as a whole. I'm incredibly proud of our work as an organization - and as individuals - to drive these critical initiatives forward."

Highlights from the Transfix 2022 ESG Report:

  • Environmental
    • Presenting how the company's data-driven collection of information on Transfix's Scope 1 and 2 emissions enables the company to set goals and develop strategies for reducing its carbon footprint and that of its network.
    • Partnering with SmartWay to successfully track over eight million miles with certified carriers.
  • Social
    • Releasing the first-ever Department of Transportation-level diverse supplier platform in partnership with Supplier.io to help Transfix's shippers meet their ESG goals.
    • Expanding its network of partners dedicated to making an impact in the trucking industry with organizations like the National Minority Women Association in Transportation and Freeworld.
  • Governance
    • Launching an ESG Committee, which is responsible for providing guidance, oversight, and recommendations for the company's strategy and ways to expand the program.
    • Establishing a governance structure that creates appropriate guidelines for management and Board oversight.

Read Transfix's 2022 ESG Report here.

About Transfix
Transfix drives modern supply chain impact at scale with the Transfix Intelligent Freight Platform™. By combining enterprise-grade, machine-learning technology with intuitive software and dedicated supply chain experts, Transfix is enabling organizations to deliver with high performance and high reliability, drive long-term strategy and capacity planning, take empty miles off the road, and optimize their networks, at scale. Today, Transfix connects shippers to nearly 30,000 carriers with real-time, many-to-many freight matching and the visibility they need to make their supply chains more efficient and environmentally responsible. Learn more at Transfix.io

Media Contact
Chelsea Horn, Carve Communications for Transfix
[email protected]
(210) 378-8580

SOURCE Transfix

